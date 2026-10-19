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Ex-Trump Aide Sarah Matthews Sounds Alarm on 'Terrifying' Rumor Stephen Miller Could Replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff: 'Very Scary'

Image of Stephen Miller and Sarah Matthews
Source: MEGA

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews is 'terrified' of Stephen Miller's rumored next move.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

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Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews warned on Monday, October 19, that the prospect of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller taking over as White House Chief of Staff is a “terrifying” and “very scary thing."

According to reports, President Donald Trump has been privately dialing allies to sound out possible replacements for his current Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

Trump is reportedly unhappy with recent administrative headlines and the administration's overall trajectory, seemingly blaming Wiles, 69.

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'He Is Seeming to Blame Susie Wiles'

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Image of Sarah Matthews told Meidas Touch that as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is 'on the outs,' Stephen Miller may be next in.
Source: MeidasTouch/youtube

Sarah Matthews addressed rumors Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is 'on the outs,' warning of Stephen Miller's potential takeover.

Matthews told Meidas Touch, “It seems like Trump is unhappy with the way things are right now and the headlines and the way his administration is going, so he is seeming to blame Susie Wiles.”

Reports originally published by Politico Playbook indicate that Trump has floated several replacement options to associates, including immigration hardliner and current Deputy Chief of Staff Miller, 41, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, 61, and New York Yankees executive Randy Levine, 71, whose colleagues blasted the report as "total fake news."

“She’s kind of on the outs, and he’s been doing his favorite thing, which is calling around, seeing what people think of different names that he floats,” Matthews said. “He said that he’s sticking with Susie, but we know that he’s making these calls. And one of those names is Stephen Miller.”

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'That Is a Terrifying Prospect'

Image of Matthews said that while Wiles is 'complicit' in the Trump administration she isn't 'crazy' like Miller.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Matthews said that while Susie Wiles is 'complicit' in the Trump administration she isn't 'crazy' like Stephen Miller.

“That is a terrifying prospect, because I think that Susie Wiles, while she is complicit in the horrors of this administration, I don’t think she’s crazy,” Matthews admitted. “Stephen Miller is bats--- crazy.”

Matthews, who resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021, insurrection, added, “I don’t think getting inside the mind of Stephen Miller is a place I want to be.”

Tensions inside the White House reportedly spiked after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was allegedly hired over Wiles' head and served a short-lived, five-day tenure. Sources close to the administration have described the internal maneuvering as the "new Wild Wild West.”

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Donald Trump Insists Susie Wiles Has His 'Complete Confidence'

Image of President Donald Trump has insisted he is sticking with Wiles.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has insisted he is sticking with Susie Wiles.

Publicly, Trump has pushed back against the rumors, stating that he is sticking with Wiles.

A White House spokesperson dismissed the reports, telling The Independent that the claims come from "anonymous outsiders playing political games.”

Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest-serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that,” Trump asserted in a statement to Politico on Thursday, October 15. “She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”

'He Thinks He Can Get Away With Murder'

Image of Matthews resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Matthews resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Matthews remains skeptical — and scared.

“In the last two years of Trump’s administration, when he’s going to be spiraling because he’s a lame duck president, I think he’s going to pardon everyone at the end. So he thinks he can get away with murder,” Matthews added. “The idea of someone like a Stephen Miller in charge is a very scary thing.”

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