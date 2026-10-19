Politics Ex-Trump Aide Sarah Matthews Sounds Alarm on 'Terrifying' Rumor Stephen Miller Could Replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff: 'Very Scary' Source: MEGA Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews is 'terrified' of Stephen Miller's rumored next move. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews warned on Monday, October 19, that the prospect of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller taking over as White House Chief of Staff is a “terrifying” and “very scary thing." According to reports, President Donald Trump has been privately dialing allies to sound out possible replacements for his current Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles. Trump is reportedly unhappy with recent administrative headlines and the administration's overall trajectory, seemingly blaming Wiles, 69.

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'He Is Seeming to Blame Susie Wiles'

Source: MeidasTouch/youtube Sarah Matthews addressed rumors Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is 'on the outs,' warning of Stephen Miller's potential takeover.

Matthews told Meidas Touch, “It seems like Trump is unhappy with the way things are right now and the headlines and the way his administration is going, so he is seeming to blame Susie Wiles.” Reports originally published by Politico Playbook indicate that Trump has floated several replacement options to associates, including immigration hardliner and current Deputy Chief of Staff Miller, 41, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, 61, and New York Yankees executive Randy Levine, 71, whose colleagues blasted the report as "total fake news." “She’s kind of on the outs, and he’s been doing his favorite thing, which is calling around, seeing what people think of different names that he floats,” Matthews said. “He said that he’s sticking with Susie, but we know that he’s making these calls. And one of those names is Stephen Miller.”

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'That Is a Terrifying Prospect'

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews said that while Susie Wiles is 'complicit' in the Trump administration she isn't 'crazy' like Stephen Miller.

“That is a terrifying prospect, because I think that Susie Wiles, while she is complicit in the horrors of this administration, I don’t think she’s crazy,” Matthews admitted. “Stephen Miller is bats--- crazy.” Matthews, who resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021, insurrection, added, “I don’t think getting inside the mind of Stephen Miller is a place I want to be.” Tensions inside the White House reportedly spiked after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia was allegedly hired over Wiles' head and served a short-lived, five-day tenure. Sources close to the administration have described the internal maneuvering as the "new Wild Wild West.”

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Donald Trump Insists Susie Wiles Has His 'Complete Confidence'

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump has insisted he is sticking with Susie Wiles.

Publicly, Trump has pushed back against the rumors, stating that he is sticking with Wiles. A White House spokesperson dismissed the reports, telling The Independent that the claims come from "anonymous outsiders playing political games.” “Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest-serving Chief of Staff — there is a reason for that,” Trump asserted in a statement to Politico on Thursday, October 15. “She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”

'He Thinks He Can Get Away With Murder'

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021, insurrection.