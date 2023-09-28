OK Magazine
'It's All Gone': Hunter Biden Tells His Uncle He's Flat Broke and Can't Afford 'Food or Gas' in Resurfaced Text Messages

Sep. 28 2023, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden confided in his uncle James that he'd completely run out of funds and was unable to pay his bills in a series of resurfaced text messages believed to have been sent in December 2018.

hunter biden tells uncle cant afford food gas texts
Source: mega

New text messages revealed Hunter Biden sharing details of his financial woes back in 2018.

"I can work when I’m in NYC all day every day for the next 3 months," Hunter allegedly said in a text released by IRS whistleblowers. "But I can’t pay alimony w/o Dad or tuitions or for food and gas. Really it’s all gone."

"I can go make it up in 15/20 days I’m sure, but he’s basically made it clear that he’s not paying alimony b/c Mom made clear that she won’t do it," a follow-up message read.

joe biden hunter biden texts
Source: mega

Hunter claimed that he made arrangements to move into father Joe Biden's Delaware home.

Later in the conversation, the 53-year-old revealed that he'd made arrangements to move into dad Joe Biden's Delaware home as his romantic relationship with Hallie Biden — his former sister-in-law — worsened.

"Hallie won’t allow me to be at the house or lend me or pay me back any money," he explained in another message. "Ashley [Biden] moves into momoms [sic] house after I told dad that I would move in there. … That night I tell dad I want to probably stay in the areaand [sic] specifically I wanted to live by you and teach my course at Penn and maybe develop another one."

hunter biden tells uncle cant afford food gas texts
Source: mega

Hunter was previously in a relationship with his former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden.

MORE ON:
hunter biden

James appeared to react positively to the idea and said that the arrangement could work with "help" from his father.

"You need a safe harbor. I can work with you [sic] father alone !!" he said, per the whistleblower documents. "We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work. Let’s talk about it. It makes perfect sense to me. This is difficult to fully vet without talking."

hunter biden tells uncle cant afford food gas texts
Source: mega

Hunter was indicted on gun charges in September.

This isn't the first time leaked text messages from the first son have revealed money issues. As OK! previously reported, Hunter once claimed a significant portion of his salary went to his father.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years," Hunter reportedly complained to daughter Naomi in early 2019. "It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary."

Source: OK!

New York Post reported the content of the text messages.

