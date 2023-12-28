Ron DeSantis Mocked After Awkwardly Large Chair Makes Him Look Tiny: 'It Suits His Little Boy Tantrum Personality'
Ron DeSantis found himself at the center of a number of embarrassing size jokes after sharing a video of himself sitting in a large chair that made him appear unusually small.
While the Florida governor discussed his plans for the "revival of the American spirit," critics poked fun at the awkward setup.
"Were I the Communications Director for Ron DeSantis, I would not have chosen the little boy chair for this event," one user wrote next to a photo of 45-year-old seated in the armchair. "The Little Boy Chair is a perfect encapsulation of the DeSantis presidential campaign: it just doesn't quite fit."
Another quipped, "But it suits his little boy tantrum personality perfectly," and a third pointed out, "Looks like he’s waiting for the Principal to meet with his parents!!"
"That WAS a really bad look for him: Like a little boy hunched in daddy's chair. I did take notice of it," a fourth chimed in, while a separate X user said, "He’s a small man regardless of the chair he sits in."
This isn't the first time DeSantis' size has been a topic of discussion on social media. As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social accusing the politician of wearing a lift in his shoes in order to make him look taller.
"Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels," the caption read next to a photo of the governor during a recent television appearance.
However, DeSantis claimed the petty insults don't bother him, whether they're coming from Republicans or Democrats.
"I get attacked by the left, I get attacked by the Democrats, [Joe] Biden, [Kamala] Harris, the media, [Donald] Trump so I must be somebody that they consider to be a threat," he told Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer earlier this year. "Because if not, you would kind of just ignore and go on."
"Look, when they’re attacking you, that means you’re over the target," he explained at the time. "So, we’re happy to field that and we’ll hold our own."
"At the end of the day, I am running to actually win the presidency and do all these great things," he continued. "I don’t have any other motive. I don’t want to get a cable news deal. I am not trying to sell anything I don’t want a cabinet post."
Despite his confidence, DeSantis has been steadily falling behind other political candidates in the polls.
"Anyone still talking about DeSantis as the stalking horse is not keeping up with the race," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in November.