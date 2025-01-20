Fox News Blasted for Misspelling TikTok While Reporting on App Shutdown: 'The Best and the Brightest'
The TikTok shutdown — and then almost immediate reemergence due to President Donald Trump — has been a national topic of conversation — but Fox News is being slammed for reporting on the topic with a major blunder.
When discussing the news on Fox News Sunday, the caption they put out read “T--kok Shuts Down in the U.S.”
Never ones to miss an opportunity to poke fun at such a ridiculous mistake, users of social media platform X flocked to the app to discuss the error.
“The best and brightest,” one person wrote on X, making fun of the people at the network who didn’t catch the mistake.
Although one member celebrated how we will “forever” have “the perfect meme,” another user questioned if Trump was starting a new social media platform.
Still, more took to X to get their commentary in, with one user noting popular adult site P----hub should “move over” as they now “have competition.”
“In the olden days, we had quality control checks before anything went to print,” another X member recalled. “These days, we’re relying on computer spell checks and failing miserably.”
On January 18, TikTok officially went offline in the United States of America. When launching the app, users were met with a message that said a “law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”
12 hours later, on January 19, TikTok thanked users for being patient and explained the app was back due to Trump’s efforts.
- Lindsay Arnold Unveils B----- Augmentation Results After Admitting She Was 'Freaking Out' Over the Surgery: Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Assets in Tight Black Top as She Plays Heidi Montag's Album After Reality Star Lost Her Home in L.A. Wildfires: Watch
- Kim Kardashian Wears Skintight Snakeskin Dress in Christmas TikTok With Daughter North West: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
TikTok released a statement vowing to work with Trump to permanently keep the popular app permanently in the country.
“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company said at the time. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”
For his part, Trump took to his Truth Social network on January 19 to share he plans to issue an executive order to “extend the period of time” before the law prohibiting TikTok would take effect in order to “make a deal to protect our national security.”
For quite some time, there have been concerns China may be using TikTok to steal users’ data.
Trump explained he wants there to be a 50-50 joint venture ownership of the app, where the current China-based ByteDance becomes half owner and the other half of ownership goes to a U.S. based company.