or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > TikTok
OK LogoNEWS

Fox News Blasted for Misspelling TikTok While Reporting on App Shutdown: 'The Best and the Brightest'

Photo of Fox News report
Source: @ecomarxi/Twitter

Fox News was blasted after misspelling TikTok.

By:

Jan. 20 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The TikTok shutdown — and then almost immediate reemergence due to President Donald Trump — has been a national topic of conversation — but Fox News is being slammed for reporting on the topic with a major blunder.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump worked to get TikTok back up.

Article continues below advertisement

When discussing the news on Fox News Sunday, the caption they put out read “T--kok Shuts Down in the U.S.”

Never ones to miss an opportunity to poke fun at such a ridiculous mistake, users of social media platform X flocked to the app to discuss the error.

“The best and brightest,” one person wrote on X, making fun of the people at the network who didn’t catch the mistake.

Although one member celebrated how we will “forever” have “the perfect meme,” another user questioned if Trump was starting a new social media platform.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shou Zi Chew
Source: MEGA

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, attended Donald Trump's inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, more took to X to get their commentary in, with one user noting popular adult site P----hub should “move over” as they now “have competition.”

“In the olden days, we had quality control checks before anything went to print,” another X member recalled. “These days, we’re relying on computer spell checks and failing miserably.”

On January 18, TikTok officially went offline in the United States of America. When launching the app, users were met with a message that said a “law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

12 hours later, on January 19, TikTok thanked users for being patient and explained the app was back due to Trump’s efforts.

MORE ON:
TikTok

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of TikTok
Source: MEGA

TikTok informed users on January 18 the app was not available in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok released a statement vowing to work with Trump to permanently keep the popular app permanently in the country.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company said at the time. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of TikTok
Source: MEGA

TikTok returned in the U.S. on January 19.

For his part, Trump took to his Truth Social network on January 19 to share he plans to issue an executive order to “extend the period of time” before the law prohibiting TikTok would take effect in order to “make a deal to protect our national security.”

For quite some time, there have been concerns China may be using TikTok to steal users’ data.

Trump explained he wants there to be a 50-50 joint venture ownership of the app, where the current China-based ByteDance becomes half owner and the other half of ownership goes to a U.S. based company.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.