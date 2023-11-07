'A Reckless Maniac': Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Was 'Demoted' After Making False Claims About 2020 Election, Insiders Claim
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was reportedly demoted to The Five after she promoted false claims about the 2020 election. According to former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter’s new book, Network of Lies: The Epic Saga of Fox News, Donald Trump, and the Battle for American Democracy, Pirro was one of the people who heavily promoted that the election was rigged due to Dominion Voting Systems. (Fox later settled with Dominion for $787.5 million.)
According to two sources who spoke with Stelter, they said "Pirro was a problem" due to her "stubborn, slavish Trumpiness," and she "clashed with Fox execs who's grown tired of her histrionic shenanigans."
When management asked Pirro to change her opening monologues on her show Justice with Judge Jeanine, which aired on the weekends, she accused them of "censorship," the sources divulged.
The TV star, 72, was out of control that even her own executive producer called her a "reckless maniac," according to the Dominion lawsuit.
As a result, her show got canceled as "nobody wanted to deal with her," one of the sources noted, adding that she was moved to The Five so she couldn't write her own monologues or choose her guests.
"It was pointed out to me that The Five is not the cushiest job for a seventy-something former prosecutor to hold,” Stelter said.
Pirro has said interesting things over the years — in September, Pirro raised eyebrows when she spoke about how the impeachment inquiry hearings didn't help out Republicans.
“You know what’s amazing about this? Look, this is an impeachment inquiry, alright?” she said on The Five at the time. “You don’t blow the wad or the witness at the inquiry, OK?”
“What you do is you wait ’til the trial,” she said. “You don’t allow anybody to be impeached or cross examined. You just present the minimal amount of evidence you need to.”
As a result, Pirro got called out for her bizarre comments.
One person wrote, "Solid legal advice to all: @JudgeJeanine 'Never Blow the witness at an inquiry. You do it at the trial,'" while another said, "Giving away the game."
A third person simply said, "Stay classy, Fox."
The Daily Beast reported on Pirro's demotion.