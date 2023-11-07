'A Reckless Maniac': Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Was 'Demoted' After Making False Claims About 2020 Election, Insiders Claim

According to two sources who spoke with Stelter, they said "Pirro was a problem" due to her "stubborn, slavish Trumpiness," and she "clashed with Fox execs who's grown tired of her histrionic shenanigans."

When management asked Pirro to change her opening monologues on her show Justice with Judge Jeanine, which aired on the weekends, she accused them of "censorship," the sources divulged.