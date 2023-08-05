Gavin Magnus, 16, Admits His Experience in the Music Industry Has Been 'Humbling': 'It Matures You Very Quickly'

As a young teenager in the music business, it's inevitable that not everyone would know Magnus' name or every word to his songs — which has taken the singer some getting used to.

"It still kind of makes me anxious. Sometimes I'll perform at places that I get invited to where maybe the crowd isn't my so-called demographic. It kind of hits you like, oh wait, these people probably don't know my songs? And then you have to go up and perform and you have to make them like you, you know what I mean? It all comes down to a mental thing for me. Right before I get on stage, I'm so nervous. And then the second I step on stage, all the nerves like drop," the "Catching Feelings" vocalist explains.