EXCLUSIVE George Clooney and Brad Pitt's Decades-Long Friendship Faces New Tensions Over Their Different Priorities: Source Source: MEGA George Clooney and Brad Pitt might be going through a rough patch in their friendship, according to a source. Aaron Tinney Oct. 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunited for 'Wolfs' in 2024.

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One insider told us: "It was touch-and-go whether Brad was to receive an invite, but it does note to me that he and George are no longer best buddies. George and Amal had long conversations about whether Brad's appearance could divert attention from the foundation's work celebrating human rights defenders, and they decided to invite him as they didn't want reports of a feud to take over the good work their foundation does." The Albies, established in 2022, recognize individuals campaigning against injustice and human rights abuses. Previous attendees have included Meryl Streep, 77, Anne Hathaway, 43, and Cate Blanchett, 57. The rumored distancing between George and Brad follows renewed attention surrounding allegations made by Brad's former wife, Jolie, 51, following their separation in September 2016.

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Source: MEGA George Clooney is reported to be distancing himself from Angelina Jolie.

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of being abusive toward her.

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Source: MEGA The pair frequently collaborate on movies together.