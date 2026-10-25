George Clooney and Brad Pitt's Decades-Long Friendship Faces New Tensions Over Their Different Priorities: Source
Oct. 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
George Clooney is said to have put his longstanding friendship with Brad Pitt on ice, with sources telling OK! the Hollywood star has distanced himself from his former closest ally amid renewed scrutiny of allegations concerning his old friend's marriage to Angelina Jolie.
George, 65, and Pitt, 62, were once among Hollywood's most recognizable double acts, appearing together in the Ocean's franchise and reuniting for Wolfs in 2024.
But their friendship is said to be under strain – despite Pitt turning up at Clooney and his 48-year-old human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney's annual Albies awards in London.
One insider told us: "It was touch-and-go whether Brad was to receive an invite, but it does note to me that he and George are no longer best buddies. George and Amal had long conversations about whether Brad's appearance could divert attention from the foundation's work celebrating human rights defenders, and they decided to invite him as they didn't want reports of a feud to take over the good work their foundation does."
The Albies, established in 2022, recognize individuals campaigning against injustice and human rights abuses.
Previous attendees have included Meryl Streep, 77, Anne Hathaway, 43, and Cate Blanchett, 57.
The rumored distancing between George and Brad follows renewed attention surrounding allegations made by Brad's former wife, Jolie, 51, following their separation in September 2016.
Angelina alleged in court documents that Brad behaved abusively toward her and their children during a private flight shortly before their marriage collapsed.
Brad has denied allegations of abuse. The FBI and Los Angeles child welfare authorities investigated the incident, but no criminal charges were brought.
The former couple's prolonged legal disputes have coincided with increasingly public changes in their children's relationships with their father.
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George's friendship with Brad stretches back decades, with the actors frequently praising one another during interviews and promotional appearances.
Their most recent film collaboration, Wolfs, reunited them as rival professional fixers, with both appearing together during its publicity campaign in 2024.
But another source told us: "George and Brad have shared an extraordinary friendship, but that doesn't mean their relationship has remained unchanged over the years. They've both entered very different chapters of their lives, with different responsibilities and priorities. George's work with Amal has become increasingly central to everything he does, and he takes the reputation of their foundation extremely seriously. There's also a distinction between maintaining a friendship and agreeing with every decision someone makes. George is perfectly capable of caring about Brad while recognizing that the controversies surrounding Brad's personal life raise difficult questions for someone married to a human right lawyer. Brad's appearance at the Albies certainly challenges suggestions that he's been completely frozen out of George's life. But a public reunion doesn't necessarily tell you everything about the private dynamics of a friendship."