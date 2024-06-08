OK Magazine
George Lopez Slammed by Venue After He Walked Out of His Show Early: 'We Are as Disappointed and Shocked as You Are'

Jun. 8 2024

Is George Lopez a diva?

On Friday, June 7, the comedian was dissed by the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, Calif., after he allegedly left his show early.

George Lopez 'walked out of his show 30 minutes early,' according to The Eagle Mountain Casino.

“Tonight, George Lopez let down his fans and sold out the audience by walking out and ending his show 30 minutes early. George hired his own private security that could have easily escorted any hecklers out,” the venue penned on Facebook following the incident.

“We had a pre-show meeting to have a plan in place for hecklers. He could have provided us any opportunity to allow our security and team to escort any hecklers out since his own private security did not,” they continued.

“George decided to not continue with the show and leave,” the casino claimed, noting how The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl star “rescheduled his initial show on 4/20 due to a medical emergency and we were very patient with him and only wished him the best.”

“Tonight we went above and beyond to provide George with first class service from his arrival to the property to the start of his show,” they added. “We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are. Stay tuned Monday for an official announcement.”

The Eagle Mountain Casino called out the comedian on Facebook.

In addition to the establishment’s post, social media users have been sharing videos claiming Lopez bailed on the show after some heckling. Though none of the clips caught the supposed trolls, they did capture the crowd of angry fans leaving the event space.

In response, social media users bashed the voice actor.

“He should retire,” one person penned, while another said, “Man, that sucks for the people who paid to see him.”

“Never liked him ugh,” a third stated, while a fourth individual wrote, “George Lopez really walked out of his show at Eagle Mountain due to hecklers. This man has lost it.”

George Lopez is famous for his role in 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.'

As OK! previously reported, Lopez last made headlines for getting political on Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

The star declared to the host that he would "leave the country" if former President Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

George Lopez is a stand-up comedian.

During the interview, Wallace raised the "real possibility" of Trump being re-elected, prompting Lopez’s reaction.

"He could actually be president," Lopez said. "And if he is Chris, you know, I said, I was gonna leave the country for the first time, you know, not until I pay all my taxes, I’ll stay here, but also, but also, he’s opened the door to a lot of doors that were, were, were closed before, I mean, for women and, and for migrants, and for a target on people’s backs."

"I think that I mean, you know, during his first presidency, to see, ICE raids, which he said, was going to happen – I mean, he really, he really did that and to take parents away and to send people, some of them that were citizens, I mean, really, as a matter," he added. "But I just think it’s, it’s beneath what America has stood for."

