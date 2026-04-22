Politics George Lopez Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump's 'Cognitive Decline': 'This Guy Can Get Away With So Much' Source: mega Comedian George Lopez marveled at the fact that a cognitively declining Donald Trump manages to get away with 'so much.' Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a recent interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood on Real 92.3, comedian George Lopez weighed in on the apparent cognitive decline of President Donald Trump. “You wouldn’t let a valet person with cognitive decline be working, so we have a guy that’s the leader of the world with cognitive decline who is attacking the world just on his own. I mean, Trump, you know, he’s remodeling the house. He doesn’t know. He started s--- with other countries,” Lopez said. The Mexican-American, award-winning stand-up comedian marveled at the fact that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is so deeply involved in the Iran war. Despite all the conflicts of interest, the POTUS seems to get away with them.

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George Lopez on Trump: “We have a guy that’s the leader of the free world with cognitive decline. He’s remodeling the house he don’t own, he’s starting shit with other countries, his son-in-law is over there. The idea this guy can get away with so much and have it really go… pic.twitter.com/70OIPjs3Rg — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 21, 2026 Source: @MarcoFoster_/X The comedian brought up the president's alleged 'cognitive decline.'

“His son-in-law‘s over there . .. . I mean the idea that this guy could get away with so much and have it really kind of go uncalled on,” Lopez said. He also expressed concern over political rhetoric and policies, particularly around mass deportations, which he has previously characterized as "crazy" and detrimental to the country's labor force and culture. Lopez, 64, has a long history of vocal opposition to Trump, having used his platform to criticize the former president's views on race and immigration.

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Source: MEGA George Lopez has always criticized the president.

Lopez has described Trump's rhetoric as "racially charged" and xenophobic, stating that Trump uses immigrants as a scapegoat for America's problems. He has stated that Trump's actions and views are "beneath what America has stood for.” In 2018, a video went viral showing Lopez appearing to simulate urinating on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star using a water bottle. In 2020, the George Lopez Show star faced backlash and a visit from the Secret Service after commenting, "We'll do it for half" on an Instagram post regarding an alleged bounty on Trump's head by Iranian authorities. He later clarified this was a joke.

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Source: MEGA Lopez has frequently mocked the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Lopez has frequently mocked the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, suggesting that Trump should hire Mexicans to build it to make it cheaper, and highlighting the existence of tunnels beneath the border. As a Mexican-American, Lopez has defended immigrants, stating that the country benefits from their labor and that they should not be demonized. Lopez appeared at a Harris-Walz rally in Phoenix, Ariz., in late 2024, where he "ripped" into Trump, referring to him as "orange.”

Source: MEGA Public debate regarding the president’s health has recently intensified.