Gerard Piqué Admits Incessant Hate He Received For Allegedly Cheating On Shakira Almost Made Him Suicidal: 'It Was Bad'
While Gerard Piqué has expressed no remorse over allegedly cheating on longtime love Shakira, the soccer star admitted in a new Spanish radio interview that the incessant hate he received from her fans took a serious toll on his mental health.
"In the beginning, it was bad," he confessed. "And it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff."
Fortunately, the athlete, 36, learned to focus on things that matter most to him, such as his family, including the two sons he shares with his ex.
"For example, my ex is Latin American. You can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities! But I don’t care about any of it," he insisted. "Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?"
Piqué acknowledged he purposely gives his haters no time of day in order to rile them up even more.
"If you care about people’s opinions, you’re dead. They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don’t care because it gets them angrier."
It seems Shakira, 46, caught wind of his interview, as shortly after, she tweeted she was "proud to be Latin American," while thousands of people said Piqué calling out her nationality was xenophobic.
As OK! reported, Shakira allegedly discovered Piqué had been cheating on her with a much younger woman named Clara Chia Martí, who he's continued to date after the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner dumped him.
Since the scandal broke, the mom-of-two has released a few scathing diss tracks, while the athlete hasn't had any issue flaunting his new love, even posting a selfie together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Piqué also said in a recent interview that he isn't worried what the public thinks about his alleged betrayal.
"I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted," he declared. "I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."