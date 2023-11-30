Megyn Kelly Calls Gigi Hadid an 'Idiot' After Model Apologizes for Her Critical Statements About Israel: 'She Should Be Quiet'
Megyn Kelly didn't mince words when addressing Gigi Hadid's negative comments about Israel.
The supermodel faced backlash after failing to fact-check her since-deleted social media post that accused Israeli citizens of sexually assaulting and torturing Palestinians before the recent Hamas attacks, and further claiming Israel was "the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war."
"First of all, Gigi Hadid is an idiot," she told a news outlet. "She should concentrate on walking down the long runway and trying to look pretty — she does a pretty good job of that. As a political pundit, she stinks."
"She should be quiet," the journalist added. "Try to look nice and walk. That's her job. She would do well to remember it."
"[I'm] sick of these sisters coming out talking about things they have zero understanding of, and everything they say is biased one way and grossly unfair, and usually inaccurate," Kelly continued, referring to Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid. "So I'm done with them — not that I was ever into them."
The 28-year-old later apologized for sharing the social media message to her nearly 80 million followers, admitting she "did not fact-check or deeply think about" the information she was reposting.
"As someone of Palestinian descent, the endless heartbreaking news and imagery coming out of Gaza has been painful and often overwhelming," she explained at the time. "It is important to me to share real stories about the hardships that Palestinians have endured and continue to endure."
"My focus was intended to be on human rights issues," she clarified. "That is why I also want to reiterate that attacking any human, which of course includes Jewish people is NEVER OK. Taking innocent people hostage is NEVER OK. Harming someone BECAUSE they are Jewish is NEVER OK. It is wrong. To want freedom and humane treatment for Palestinians and to also want safety for Jewish people can both be important to the same person — including myself."
"No matter the crime, when speaking about democracy, everyone should have the same rights," she continued in her post. "And a Palestinian child, even if he is accused of a horrific crime, deserves the same rights that an Israeli child would have under the same circumstances."
