NEWS Gigi Hadid Slams Critics of Elsa Hosk's Victoria's Secret Walk and Heavy Wings: 'Y'all Have No Clue' Source: MEGA, VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Gigi Hadid defended Elsa Hosk after critics questioned her walk during the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Taylor Camp Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid isn't letting anyone criticize her fellow Victoria's Secret Angel without a fight. The supermodel, 31, came to Elsa Hosk's defense after social media users questioned whether the Swedish model's runway walk during the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18. Hadid fired back at the criticism on Threads, explaining that the elaborate wings worn by the models today are far more difficult to maneuver than viewers might realize.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid Fires Back at Elsa Hosk's Critics

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Elsa Hosk wore enormous shimmering gold wings that extended across most of the runway.

The controversy began when a Threads user shared footage of Hosk walking the runway in an oversized pair of shimmering gold wings. "Imaging Gisele walking down the runway like this?" the user wrote, seemingly comparing Hosk's performance to former Victoria's Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen. Hadid wasn't impressed by the comparison. "This really PMO," she wrote, using an abbreviation for "p----- me off," before adding, "Elsa slayed this." The Guest in Residence founder went on to explain why comparing the current fashion show to earlier productions wasn't fair.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid Reveals How Heavy Victoria's Secret Wings Can Be

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Gigi Hadid revealed that some Victoria's Secret wings can weigh more than 75 pounds.

Hadid acknowledged her admiration for the original Victoria's Secret Angels but argues that the runway experience has changed significantly. "I'm the biggest fan of the OG Angels; but even the scale & size of the runway is not comparable to the OG shows," she explained. According to Hadid, the accessories have become increasingly elaborate, making an already demanding walk even more challenging. She revealed that some wings can weigh more than 75 pounds, stand over 10 feet tall and even feature animatronic elements. Hadid also pointed out that the designs aren't aerodynamic, especially when models must contend with powerful fans blowing across the runway.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid Praises Elsa Hosk for Handling Massive Wings

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Elsa Hosk returned to the Victoria's Secret runway just three months after welcoming her second child.

Hadid continued defending Hosk by revealing just how much assistance the models sometimes need backstage. "It takes 3 men to take these wings off of us," she wrote. The mother-of-one concluded her response with a message of support for her fellow model. "Else is stunning, strong, & carried these like a boss. Y'all have no clue," Hadid declared. Hosk, 37, also addressed the criticism on Instagram Stories, revealing that three men were needed to help lift and position her wings. Her elaborate costume featured a large metal framework covered in individual fabric feathers, creating a dramatic silhouette as she walked the runway.

Elsa Hosk Returned to the Victoria's Secret Runway After Giving Birth

Source: VICTORIA'S SECRET/YOUTUBE Gigi Hadid praised Elsa Hosk's strength, telling critics they had 'no clue' how difficult the elaborate runway costumes could be.