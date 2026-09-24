'Ginny & Georgia' Star Scott Porter Defends His Blonde Hair After Fans React to Dramatic New Look

Scott Porter defended his blonde hair after fans reacted to his dramatic new look.

Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter responded to criticism over his dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"It was for work … but go ahead and keep being a total d--- on the internet," the Friday Night Lights star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 20.

Per Us Weekly, one social media user questioned the change.

"Feels young again. This is what men do when they get middle-aged. They have a crisis," the user wrote.

But the user later apologized to the 47-year-old actor for sounding "meaner than I meant it to be."

However, Porter accepted the apology but explained why he took issue with the original comment.

"I mean … take a peek back at what you wrote? Mid-life crisis? Not sure how folks are supposed to know that’s just a funny? All good tho, sorry about the d*** comment. We square?" he responded.