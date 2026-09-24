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'Ginny & Georgia' Star Scott Porter Defends His Blonde Hair After Fans React to Dramatic New Look

Photo of Scott Porter
Source: MEGA

Scott Porter defended his blonde hair after fans reacted to his dramatic new look.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:54 a.m. ET

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Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter responded to criticism over his dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"It was for work … but go ahead and keep being a total d--- on the internet," the Friday Night Lights star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 20.

Per Us Weekly, one social media user questioned the change.

"Feels young again. This is what men do when they get middle-aged. They have a crisis," the user wrote.

But the user later apologized to the 47-year-old actor for sounding "meaner than I meant it to be."

However, Porter accepted the apology but explained why he took issue with the original comment.

"I mean … take a peek back at what you wrote? Mid-life crisis? Not sure how folks are supposed to know that’s just a funny? All good tho, sorry about the d*** comment. We square?" he responded.

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Image of Scott Porter responded to criticism surrounding his blonde hair transformation.
Source: MEGA

Scott Porter responded to criticism surrounding his blonde hair transformation.

While sharing the Instagram post, the Hart of Dixie star reflected on his long-standing connection with TV Guide.

"First time I talked with TV Guide was 2005…wild to think I’d be hanging with them during Emmy Week over 20 years later," he wrote in the caption.

"Spent some time with friends old and new, heard some bangin TV Themes, and celebrated the TV of today. Thanks for a great time tvguide and @tvinsider!," he continued.

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Scott Porter Responded To More Hair Criticism

Image of Scott Porter reacted to mixed responses about his blonde hairstyle.
Source: MEGA

Scott Porter reacted to mixed responses about his blonde hairstyle.

Porter continued to engage with comments about his new look as more reactions poured in.

One Instagram user questioned the decision behind the transformation: "Why the h--- did you go blonde? Change back."

The actor responded briefly to this.

"Make me," Porter wrote.

Another commenter made their preference clear about it and said, "No, no, no, bring back the brown hair."

Porter answered with a playful and humorous remark.

"No, no, no … that’s it … that’s the response," he wrote.

The actor also gave fans more insight into how the color changed.

"It was super silver at first … but I almost like the yellow a bit more," he explained.

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Scott Porter Revealed Why He Went Blonde

Image of Scott Porter connected his new hair color to a recent rock show.
Source: MEGA

Scott Porter connected his new hair color to a recent rock show.

Porter later connected the hairstyle to a recent musical performance.

"Did it for a rock show with @raffiandtherippers. We sold out the Troubadour and I said … when am I gonna get to do this again in my life?" he wrote.

Porter has a musical background, having starred in the 2009 film Bandslam and recorded vocals for its soundtrack.

He has also occasionally performed with rock bands.

The actor, who plays Mayor Paul Randolph on Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, also appeared amused by the strong reaction to his hair.

"It’s kind of wild, isn’t it? Made me put my sassy pants on," he wrote in response to a fan who described the criticism as "judgemental."

Image of Scott Porter received criticism for his blonde hair, while other fans praised his new look.
Source: MEGA

Scott Porter received criticism for his blonde hair, while other fans praised his new look.

While some Instagram users criticized the blonde look, others supported the change.

One fan defended the hairstyle in the comments and wrote, "The hair is so good, why [is] everybody hating?"

Another person focused on how the color could look later.

"It will look really good in, like, 3 weeks when you get some good grow out," the user commented.

One user wrote, "Ok I see you rocking the blonde hair."

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