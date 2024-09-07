'He Glitches Every Speech': Donald Trump Dissed for Not Being Able to Say 'Eliminate' at Wisconsin Rally
Will Donald Trump be able to get through a speech without a glitch ever again?
On Saturday, September 7, following his rally in Wisconsin, the former president, 68, was dissed online after clips of him trying to say “eliminate” went viral.
In the footage, the Republican said, “Ultimately, we’ll el-ah-ah.”
Trump then tried to come back from his mistake by rambling, “And you know what we’re doing here I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this.”
Finally, he was able to communicate what he had meant to say, announcing, “We will ultimately eliminate the federal department of education.”
In response to the video, Trump was bashed by users on X, formerly known as Twitter for his frequent gaffes.
“He couldn't say ‘eliminate,’” one person wrote with a laughing emoji, as another joked, “Bad Connection!!!”
“He glitches with every speech,” a third individual added, while one more said, “Trump could benefit from education at least on a third-grade level.”
As for the policy he was proposing, one person noted, “Trump knows the only way to expand his base is to make the public stupid. Look no further than his base.”
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five was also recently put on blast after complaining about his upcoming debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
"I am going into very hostile territory shortly on a debate with ABC George Slopadopalous [referring to George Stephanopoulos] and ABC I think is the worst of everybody. I think they're the worst. They are the nastiest, they are as bad as you can be. They are worse than NBC, which is saying a lot, and we have something coming. The reason I'm doing it is because that's the only one she would do it with because her best friend is the head of ABC or ABC News and her husband's best friend is married to that one — and Donna Brazile is there. She gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a little embarrassing. She got fired I assume for that, but she's not working at ABC," he said of the event while doing a press conference on Friday, September 6.
People then came after the former reality TV star for his whining.
One person stated, "Of course he does. Everything is rigged and unfair unless he wins. Funny how he always makes the accusation before the event," as a second echoed, "Everything is rigged. Reminds me when working with dementia patients when I worked in nursing homes that everything misplaced or lost is 'stolen' by someone unknown."
"He’s the biggest crybaby b----- I’ve ever seen," a third user penned.
Trump and Harris will debate on ABC on September 10 at 9 p.m. ET.