'Narcissist' Donald Trump Claims He Doesn't Want Voters Who Didn't Support Him in the Past: 'That's Not the Way I'm Built'
Donald Trump doesn't want voters who flip-flopped on supporting him.
During a recent town hall moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president, 78, recalled a conversation he had with a man who had a change of heart when it came to his politics.
"One person who didn’t support me, he said, 'I must admit I had the most successful four years of my life but I’m gonna vote for some—' and now that person came back to me, I don’t want that person," he told the crowd. "I don’t want that person."
"You know, they say you should take everybody, but that’s not the way I’m built," he added. "It’s one of those little problems."
Following his controversial comments, users roasted him on social media for being too "narcissistic" to accept support from past critics.
One person on X said, "He is such a self destructive malignant narcissist fool. Its quite amazing even at this point," and another called him a "manchild."
A third user quipped, "If you don’t flatter, you don’t matter."
Despite Trump's claims, the 78-year-old's running mate, J.D. Vance, also has a history of publicly disagreeing with MAGA politics.
In 2016, Vance wrote on Facebook, "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a------- like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?"
Vance later admitted he'd been "skeptical" of Trump at first, but said he changed his mind when he saw him serve as president after winning the 2016 election.
Earlier this year, Trump defended his VP pick, saying he simply "didn't know him" well enough back then.
"Then when we got to know each other he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me. And he would stick up for me, and he would fight for the worker as much as I fight for the worker," he explained in a July statement.
"We just had an automatic chemistry," he continued. "And I actually endorsed him in Ohio, for the Senate. And he ended up winning against a very tough field. Very tough field."