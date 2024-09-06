'Desperate and Delusional': Donald Trump Slammed After Suggesting His Supporters Make Up 75 Percent of the Country
Donald Trump made a bold claim about the amount of MAGA supporters in the U.S. at the Wednesday, September 4, town hall in Penn.
While speaking with Sean Hannity about the upcoming September 10 debate, the embattled former POTUS said that ABC News was known for being "hostile" to not only the "people in this room" but to "75, 80 percent of the country, if you wanna really know the truth."
As the clip was shared across social media, Trump critics dubbed the 78-year-old "desperate" and "delusional" for exaggerating his number of supporters.
One X user said, "He's trying to convince everyone that he is going to win and if he doesn't it's impossible with all of the support he thinks he has - Stop the Steal 2 coming soon..."
A second person joked, "We’ve officially moved into 'imaginary friends' territory," and a third critic added, "Next week it will be 80-90%. Week after that EVERYONE is his supporter."
Last month, Trump made a similar statement while speaking at a conference at Mar-a-Lago.
"I think the base is 75 percent of the country, far beyond the Republican party," he told the reporters. "Because we're a party of common sense and I'm a person of common sense."
These aren't the only outlandish statements Trump has faced backlash for over the past week. As OK! previously reported, the controversial politician suggested there were "no problems" during his term in the White House.
"There was no inflation under Trump. We had no problems, the world was safe," he said in a Truth Social campaign video shared on September 4. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."
"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."
After the tragic school shooting that occurred in Winder, Ga., Trump once again found himself in hot water with critics after he claimed he would "heal our world" and "get rid of all these wars" if he were to be elected president again.
One X user penned, "As usual Trump has no details about policy, just some incredibly vague claim," and another replied, "Yeah, the world’s problems will disappear like magic."