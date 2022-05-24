Josh Duggar's Neighbor Writes Note About Reality Star, Praises Him For 'Quietly Stepping In To Help Those In Need'

“In our little town, the entire Duggar family is well-known for being service-focused. Though they don’t brag about their service, we often see that after a national disaster, the Duggar family, including Joshua, quietly step in to help those in need,” she wrote.

“When someone needs assistance, Joshua and his wife sacrificially step in to meet the need. I have met people to whom he has given cars, in an effort to assist them financially,” she continued. “I’ve heard people gratefully share this information, though Josh himself would never boast about it or share the information at risk of embarrassing anyone.”