10 Celebrity Mom-Daughter Besties: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow and More
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson serve as each other's cheerleaders on-and-off the camera, making them one of the sweetest mother-daughter tandems in Hollywood. The duo constantly shows their close relationship, especially during awards ceremonies, but the Pacific Woman star also fills her Instagram with Johnson-related posts.
For instance, the matriarch posted a photo of herself visiting a Gucci store at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev., posing in front of her daughter's poster. The Fifty Shades franchise's actress once called out her mother for sharing photos of her online during her 2022 interview with James Corden, but she assured the viewers that Griffith is the "most amazing person."
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Through the ups and downs, Jada Pinkett Smith found a friend in her and Will Smith's daughter, Willow.
Aside from their empire in Hollywood, the Smiths also caught everyone's attention because of their dramas and issues. As the only female members, they established a close mother-daughter relationship which Instagram users witness frequently.
They, too, had a fair share of lows when Jada's cheating allegations emerged. Willow, who said her mother shrugged off her struggles, eventually forgave Jada and expressed how proud she was of her for publicly addressing her affair rumors with August Alsina.
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
Growing up as a daughter of famous parents, Zoë Kravitz recalled not seeing her father, Lenny Kravitz, that often. At the same time, she soon realized that Lisa Bonet had given up everything for her.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed how the former The Cosby Show star always told her that motherhood helped her survive throughout the years.
"She always tells me I saved her life," Kravitz said. "She didn't intend on being famous, but then she became this sensation, and she was so young and really private. So moving away, being with her child — she really responds well to stillness and privacy."
Beyoncé Knowles and Tina Knowles
One of the obvious signs that Beyoncé and Tina Knowles have strong ties is that the matriarch used her maiden name as her daughter's first name. The 69-year-old businesswoman also played a huge role in the singer's wedding to Jay-Z as she designed her wedding gown.
Years later, Beyoncé joined her siblings in celebrating her mother's wedding to actor Richard Lawson.
Tina recently filed for divorce from her actor husband of eight years, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Beyoncé's healthy relationship with her mother led her to create one for her and Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The mother-daughter-turned-besties not only share a close connection but also stand on the same stage together.
In an interview with Vogue, the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker said giving birth to Blue Ivy was one of the best days in her life that she could not think about her pain while having contractions.
"We were talking," the crooner said. "I know it sounds crazy, but I felt a communication."
Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne
Through thick and thin, Sharon Osbourne ensures her daughter knows she has the best buddy in the world no matter what happens. In 2014, Kelly Osbourne called off her engagement with her vegan chef fiancé, Matthew Mosshart, after two years of dating.
The matriarch dealt with the event maturely by telling ABC News how it was better things that happened before they got married.
Although it made them stronger as a family, their relationship was tested when Sharon revealed the arrival of Kelly and Sid Wilson's first son, Sidney, despite the 38-year-old TV star's decision not to announce it yet. The new mom took to Instagram and seemingly threw shade at her mother by writing it is "no one's place" but hers to share any details about her baby.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber share a tight bond, and their work in the same industry makes them grow closer each day.
In 2020, Gerber spoke to i-D, revealing that she started to grasp her mother's impact and influence as soon as she started her modeling career. She also shared in her essay for Vogue in 2019 how getting compared to her famous mother is the biggest compliment she has received.
"Beyond [Crawford's] beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that's something for which I'm beyond grateful," she wrote.
Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Martin
Whoopi Goldberg welcomed her only daughter with her former drug counselor, Alvin Martin, in 1973. Aside from having a child, she also found her best friend, who has been with her through many obstacles in life.
Martin looked back at the tough time she and her mother have, including when they didn't have enough money to go to movies. Soon enough, Goldberg's hard work paid off, and she turned into one of history's most sought-after TV personalities.
After seeing her bloom, Martin declared she sees the EGOT winner as nothing but her hero who became a "better mother" than she ever was.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe always manage to look like twins!
Witherspoon and her then-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed their baby girl, Ava Phillippe, on September 9, 1999. Although decades have passed, the mother-daughter duo always makes people think there is not much age gap between them.
Over the past years, they have received comments that they look pretty similar. Most recently, the lookalikes stunned the attendees of the Oceana's annual Sea Change summer party's green carpet event by donning similar-styled strapless tops. Amid comments that they look alike, Witherspoon told Today with Hoda & Jenna in 2022 how they do not see each other as doppelgängers.
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow and her mom, Blythe Danner, consider each other best friends on and off the camera. The close mother and daughter worked on several Hollywood projects, including Sylvia in 2003 and The Seagull in 1994.
But according to the Iron Man star, their close relationship also makes it easy for her mother to be hard on her whenever they work together. It does not affect their personal relationship, though, as the veteran actress' wise words helped her daughter become the best actress she is today.