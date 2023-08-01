10 Celebrity Mom-Daughter Besties: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow and More

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson serve as each other's cheerleaders on-and-off the camera, making them one of the sweetest mother-daughter tandems in Hollywood. The duo constantly shows their close relationship, especially during awards ceremonies, but the Pacific Woman star also fills her Instagram with Johnson-related posts.

For instance, the matriarch posted a photo of herself visiting a Gucci store at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev., posing in front of her daughter's poster. The Fifty Shades franchise's actress once called out her mother for sharing photos of her online during her 2022 interview with James Corden, but she assured the viewers that Griffith is the "most amazing person."