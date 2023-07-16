TMI! Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Whether She 'Licks A**' in NSFW Q&A
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't afraid to get intimate with her 8 million followers! On Friday, July 14, the Goop founder answered some raunchy questions on her Instagram Story.
One fan asked the Shakespeare in Love actress, "Do you lick a** Gwineth (sic)? Xx," to which the blonde beauty replied, "Not generally, no."
The racy questions did not stop there, with a second user questioning Paltrow's sexuality, saying, "Got a little homo in you or nah?"
"These questions are epic," the star, who was married to Chris Martin and is now married to Brad Falchuk, responded.
Following the candid Q&A, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Oscar winner's statements.
"Gwyneth Paltrow's answers to IG questions are totally freaking me out I told you she's my person," one person tweeted, while another praised Paltrow, calling her "My unhinged queen!"
"We don't need to know that," one hater penned, while a second added, "Some things should remain private."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the mother-of-two has exposed her habits in the bedroom.
In May, the celeb went on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she spoke about her famous exes' skills under the sheets.
"Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup], and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," she spilled.
However, Meghan McCain later slammed Paltrow for her vulgar comments on the podcast.
In a column published on May 4th, the former The View host named Paltrow "one of many celebrities who suddenly think that it's appropriate to share their private sexual business with the world."
"I get it," the daughter of late Senator John McCain said regarding the Hollywood icon. "Men have done this since the beginning of time. They brag about their conquests and compare their partners, but that doesn't make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions."
McCain added that the Glee alum "knew what she was getting into" when sitting down with host Alexandra Cooper. "This podcast frequently veers into the intimate and even vulgar. … Is she not aware of the phrase TMI?"