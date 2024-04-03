Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Being a Shoulder to Lean on After Her Separation, Still Cares for Her Deeply
Though Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker reunited this week to get matching tattoos following her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson, Urker's mom, Raina Williams, insisted the exes aren't dating again.
Williams insisted her son had the purest intentions when he recently flew from Texas to Louisiana to see Blanchard, as he wanted to be there to support her through the breakup.
Williams said Urker will always be there for his ex, 32, and emphasized their relationship is not currently romantic, as she noted she wouldn't want the two to rekindle things before Blanchard sorts things out with her estranged husband, whom she's yet to officially file for divorce from.
According to the news outlet she spoke to, she feels her son cares more for Blanchard than Anderson does, even alleging the latter isn't trustworthy.
Urker's mother also gave insight into the former lovers' relationship, claiming the reason they broke up after he popped the question in 2019 was because he wanted Blanchard to experience a normal life outside of prison before settling down.
The two met in 2018 after Urker watched the Mommy Dead and Dearest documentary and reached out to Blanchard.
"I think she's a sweet girl," Williams told a news outlet. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."
"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time," she said. "But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."
After their split, Blanchard met Anderson, and the pair tied the knot in 2022.
Blanchard spent eight years in prison for the second degree murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released in December 2023.
While Blanchard said she and Anderson had plans to throw a formal wedding once she was free, the author announced last week that they were no longer together.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote on Facebook. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
TMZ spoke to Urker's mother about her son's relationship with Blanchard.