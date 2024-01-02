Gypsy Rose Blanchard All Smiles as She Poses With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson: 'You Deserve Someone That Takes Care of You'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying her freedom!
The young woman, who was recently released from prison after eight years for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to take an adorable selfie with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.
Blanchard was all smiles as the Louisiana teacher wrapped his arms around her waist and grinned for the camera in the snapshot captioned, "Married life with @ryan_s_anderson_."
Supporters flooded the comments section with words of love for the new couple.
"You look so happy together, you deserve someone that takes care of you and makes you happy. You look so beautiful in this photo Gypsy ❤️❤️❤️," one fan responded, while another quipped, "This is how you use Instagram. Not gonna lie, i love it."
"With all these awesome selfies I’m about to start calling you Gypsy Pose 😂👏🏻 ," a third teased, and a fourth added, "She a baddie she know she a 10 😍."
Anderson and Blanchard met through exchanging letters while the former convict was still behind bars.
"My husband Ryan has been an emotional backbone for the last three years," she told a news outlet in a recent interview. "We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID."
- Bijou Philips Lets Loose at Kathy Hilton's Christmas Party as Estranged Husband Danny Masterson Serves 30-Year Prison Sentence
- 'Married At First Sight' Star Matthew Gwynne Arrested, Charged With Felony Vandalism After Altercation With Ex: Report
- Trouble In Paradise? Rebel Wilson Reveals Girlfriend’s Family 'Hasn't Been As Accepting' Of Them
"Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times," she added. "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."
Blanchard also admitted she hoped to start a family with Anderson in the future, but noted she knew raising children would come with some very difficult discussions about her past.
"I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she said at the time. "I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."
As OK! previously reported, she planned the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn after suffering years of physical and emotional abuse from the older woman, who allegedly punched her, demeaned her and forced her to take medications and undergo medical procedures that she didn't need throughout her childhood.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Gypsy Rose confirmed she had "no concerns" about repeating her mother's mistakes with her own kids because she's "learned what not to do."
She also shared she believes the hardest parts are behind her when it comes to marriage.
"I think this, being in prison, has been the hard part," she said. "I think when I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy."