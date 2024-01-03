Stassi Schroeder Is 'Unwell' After Genealogist Claims She's 'Distantly Related' to Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'in a Bazillion Different Ways'
Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder found out she may be "distantly related" to Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
Dr. Adina Newman, a genealogist widely known as My Family Genie, presented the theory to fans on Sunday, December 31, via Instagram.
"Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s family tree? 🙋♀️," she said. "More specifically, I focused on her maternal side. And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere!"
"If you know anything about Cajuns and Acadians, they are endogamous, a small founder population and keeping it within the family for generations," she added before noting there were "some family names" from Acadia on Schroeder’s paternal grandmother’s side.
"Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways (Arseneauxs, Herbert's, and Dugases to name a few), but the closest I've found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia," she continued.
"Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins," Newman clarified. "Stassi is 10th cousins once removed with Dee Dee."
"Omg I’m unwell 😂😂😂💀💀💀," the reality star, 35, wrote in the comments section.
The doctor joked back, "I love this for you ❤️."
Other followers chimed in to praise the genealogist for the unexpected deep dive. One user penned, "I’m shook! Thank you for doing the peoples work 🙌🏻," and another quipped, "I thought the photo of her with her cousin looked like you Stassi."
As OK! previously reported, Blanchard was released early from prison on Thursday, December 28, after serving eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her abusive mother with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.
Dee Dee allegedly suffered from a rare behavioral disorder known as Munchausen by proxy. Throughout Gypsy Rose's childhood, Dee Dee forced her to take medications and undergo medical procedures that she did not need.
"I was desperate to get out of that situation," Gypsy Rose admitted in a recent interview. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."
"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did," she assured the outlet. "I regret it every single day."