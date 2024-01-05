Awkward! 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Hilariously Slips Up During Sit-Down With Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"There are other ways out," Gypsy Rose continued. "And I did it the wrong way."

"Don't say that, you had no choice," Joy interrupted.

"I did," the 32-year-old replied. "I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it."

It suddenly appeared to dawn on the 80-year-old comedienne that Gypsy Rose was talking about the murder of her mother, awkwardly noting, "Oh, that part of it."

"Yeah, that part," Gypsy replied with a laugh. "Murder is wrong, Joy."