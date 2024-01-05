Awkward! 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Hilariously Slips Up During Sit-Down With Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Joy Behar made an embarrassing mistake while chatting with Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the Friday, January 5, installment of The View.
The former convict — who served eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee, after suffering years of abuse — shared with the panel that her wish was to let others who may be in similar situations as she was know they are "not alone."
"There are other ways out," Gypsy Rose continued. "And I did it the wrong way."
"Don't say that, you had no choice," Joy interrupted.
"I did," the 32-year-old replied. "I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it."
It suddenly appeared to dawn on the 80-year-old comedienne that Gypsy Rose was talking about the murder of her mother, awkwardly noting, "Oh, that part of it."
"Yeah, that part," Gypsy replied with a laugh. "Murder is wrong, Joy."
As OK! previously reported, Dee Dee suffered from a rare behavioral disorder known as Munchausen by proxy, which involves a parent or guardian fabricating or inducing illnesses in a child for attention and sympathy from others.
Gypsy Rose planned the brutal killing of her mother alongside her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn in 2015, after alleged being physically and emotionally abused by the older woman, being given medication she did not need and being forced to undergo a number of unnecessary surgeries throughout her childhood.
"I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery," she explained in a recent interview. It was work on my neck, something about my voice and my vocal cords and my voice box, to figure out why my voice is so high-pitched."
"I was just not having it. I'm like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother," Gypsy Rose continued. "She's like, ‘You're having it, and that's it. There's no discussion to be had.' And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change. It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder. I did."
Now, it's the 32-year-old's dream to share her story with the world and be a "voice for the voiceless" for victims of abuse and those that suffer from mental illnesses.
"It's important to me [and] it's close to my heart, so I'm just tackling it. Yes, it is a lot right out of prison, but I'm doing it for a cause, doing it because it's for a purpose," she shared with a news outlet.
"I want to share with others what I've been through because if somebody out there is watching this, they can see me and know that they're not alone," she said. "Because when I was living with my mother, I felt very alone."
"I always say that if I had someone to tell me, 'Hey, it's safe to talk to someone and tell them that you're struggling. Tell them that your home situation is bad. Tell them you're being abused,' I wouldn't have committed my crime," she noted. "So that's why it's important for me to share my story."
