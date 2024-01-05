Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims 250 Men 'From All Countries' Wanted to Date Her in Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard had plenty of romantic options behind bars — but she found her Prince Charming in her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.
The 32-year-old revealed over 250 men "from all countries" contacted her throughout her sentence, but the 37-year-old special education teacher initially made an impression because he was from her home state of Louisiana.
"So I wrote him a letter back. We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we're married," she explained in a recent interview.
Gypsy Rose and Ryan also shared they consider themselves "newly-together-wed" since they technically tied the knot in 2022, but have never had the chance to live together as husband and wife until now.
"It was like integrating into our new life together and just settling into married life," Gypsy Rose gushed. "We cooked our first dinner together and, you know, it's fun. We're learning about each other. I've already told him to put the toilet seat down several times."
The former convict also revealed how important it was to her that she met Ryan when she did.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard All Smiles as She Poses With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson: 'You Deserve Someone That Takes Care of You'
- 'The D Is Fire': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Brags About Her Intimate Relationship With Husband Ryan Anderson
- 'It Was So Mean': 'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Recalls 'Horrible' Proposal to Fiancée Theresa Nist
"I think that, spending eight and a half years in prison, all I was was all alone. And I was tired of sleeping in a bed by myself," she said. "I was tired of feeling like I had no one to share memories with."
"I always knew that I wanted to share it with someone, I just didn't know who," she added. "And, now I know who."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose said Ryan was her "emotional backbone" for the past three years while she was serving time in prison for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, alongside her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn.
"We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," she told an outlet. "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times."
"I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient," she said. "God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."
Gypsy Rose spoke with ET about the men that reached out to her in prison.