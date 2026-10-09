Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Plans' to Attend Ken Urker's Funeral Despite Drama With His Sister, Insider Says: 'She Has Been Welcomed'

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly plans to attend her late fiancé Ken Urker's funeral despite tensions with his sister, Autumn Urker. The internet personality will be present at the family's memorial service in Texas, an insider dished, adding, "Yes, she plans to go. Gypsy and his family are fine and have been grieving together. She has been welcomed to his Texas funeral.” The decision comes after Ken's sudden death on October 1, which was also his 34th birthday. Gypsy Rose and Ken shared a daughter, Aurora, born in December 2024. His death has left their family grieving as questions surrounding the circumstances remain unanswered.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Plans to Say Goodbye to Ken Urker

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker rekindled their romance years after calling it quits.

Gypsy Rose and Ken had a complicated romantic history, having first become engaged in 2018 before separating and eventually rekindling their relationship years later.

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Ken Urker's Sister Has Spoken Out Following His Death

Source: @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK Ken Urker's sister Autumn has spoken publicly about their final conversation.

Autumn has publicly discussed her brother's final days, including revealing that she spoke with him the night before he died. She previously said their last exchange included the words "I love you" and that nothing about their conversation suggested anything was wrong. “When I talked to him last night, he said he was going home to go to sleep and then he had work in the morning," she shared. “Gypsy’s brother Dylan [Blanchard], his wife and another woman, who does not want me to say her name, found Ken,” Autumn alleged. “They were all at church last night, and Ken was emotional, and they had dinner or something planned today, and they went over there and found him.” The reported tensions between Autumn and Gypsy Rose have added another layer of attention to an already difficult situation.

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Ken Urker's Cause of Death Remains Unconfirmed

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Authorities have not publicly confirmed Ken Urker's cause of death.

Ken was found unresponsive at his home in Raceland, La., on October 1. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play at the initial stage of the investigation, although the circumstances surrounding his death remain under review. Gypsy Rose has reportedly expressed concerns that an overdose may have been involved, but that possibility has not been confirmed by officials. An official cause of death has not been publicly established.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Shared a Daughter

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker share one daughter.