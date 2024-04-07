Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Scott Anderson 'Not Doing Well' Amid Couple's Separation: 'It Came Out of the Blue'
No more “Fire D” for Gypsy Rose Blanchard!
On Friday, April 6, the convicted criminal’s now estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson shared how he has handled his recent separation from Blanchard.
“I’m not doing well with it,” the 37-year-old confessed, “For me, it just came out of the blue.”
Anderson, who married Blanchard in 2022 while she was still in prison for her involvement in her mother’s murder, noted how shocked he was when paparazzi spotted the 32-year-old in Louisiana with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, to whom she was engaged in 2018 before calling things off in 2019.
“I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” Anderson admitted.
As OK! previously reported, Blanchard announced the couple’s split on March 28 via Facebook.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," she wrote in a statement obtained by People from her private social media account.
The breakup came just about three months after she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than eight years in prison for plotting to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.
A close friend of the former inmate recently revealed a possible reason behind the pair calling it quits.
"He got in her face and screamed," Nadiya Vizier, 22, told a news outlet of her pal's recollection of a recent fight. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her."
"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," she explained. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."
Although their relationship has gone south, after Blanchard had just left prison she would gush over her hubby on Instagram.
After trolls left negative comments on one of Anderson’s selfies, Blanchard raved about their intimate romance.
“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters,” she penned. “If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️.”
Daily Mail reported on Anderson's comments about the split.