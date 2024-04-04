Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ridiculed for Abandoning New Puppy After Ryan Scott Anderson Separation: 'She Left It Like Yesterday's Trash'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is being ridiculed for the decision she made about her puppy Pixie.
A week after announcing she and husband Ryan Scott Anderson are going through a separation, the star revealed she left the pooch they recently adopted with her ex.
"She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan," she confessed in a Live TikTok. "I didn't want to uproot her from everything that she knows, so ... she loved Ryan more, so I let him keep the puppy."
Several social media users were shocked at Blanchard's decision, with one person writing, "She left her puppy like yesterday's trash."
"She gave the dog to Ryan ... wow," another person commented on the video, to which one individual said, "Ryan and the dog were just for appearances."
"It's probably better off without her anyway," a fourth person snubbed.
Blanchard and Anderson adopted the furry friend in January.
"I want to introduce you guys to someone very special. She is a sweetheart and she’s already spoiled rotten," she gushed of the black and white dog at the time.
"Right now I just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have, to take care of and just have as an addition to the family," she explained of why they got the Malchi. "We’re not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing."
Blanchard said they "went to PetSmart" for Pixie and "bought everything she could possibly need." Though they got the canine her own bed, the pup ended up sleeping on Blanchard and Anderson's mattress, as the author joked the dog took over "my side of the bed like she owns it."
She also told her social media followers, "any tips on potty training would be great!"
As OK! reported, Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years for the second degree murder of her abusive mother. She met Anderson in 2020 and they tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony two years later.
The duo started living together once she gained her freedom, but on March 28, Blanchard shared that she and Anderson had split.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou [in Louisiana]," she wrote on Facebook. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."