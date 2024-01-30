Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Reinvents Herself' With Stylish New Haircut After Prison Release: 'Life Is Too Short to Hide Your Beauty'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard made another big change!
The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share her new look after snipping off a few inches of her long, brunette hair to donate to The Great Cut — a charity that provides children who suffer from certain medical conditions with wigs.
"It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," she wrote next to a selfie shared on Saturday, January 27. "To all the girls, boys, and non-binary … enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways makes you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty. Let the world see you shine!"
In a separate video, Gypsy Rose explained she's been wanting to make this change for a "very long time" so she could help children who struggled with hair loss.
"I have had my own personal experience with hair loss not by means of health reasons, but if you know my story, you’re very familiar with those reasons why," she explained, referring to her mother Dee Dee's abuse.
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare behavioral disorder which causes a parent or guardian to fake or forcibly replicate real symptoms of illnesses in a child. Dee Dee not only made her daughter to take a number of unnecessary medications, but also forced her to undergo unnecessary and painful surgeries throughout her childhood.
In 2015, Gypsy Rose plotted her mother's murder alongside her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn and was later sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars. Despite the abuse she endured, the former inmate has since admitted she deeply regrets her role in her Dee Dee's death.
"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she said in a past interview. "Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that. Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did."
Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December 2023 and has been working hard to use her powerful story to help other victims of mental illness and abuse.
"I feel like a baby bird on the internet. I’m very new to social media, so when I comment or like someone’s post, I have to realize it will be seen by millions of people," she explained earlier this year. "I have this huge platform, which I can use for good. It’s kind of like a superpower."
In another sit-down, Gypsy Rose confessed she hopes all of the attention on her is truly "worth something" in the end.
"I'm kind of moving out of the hype of the freedom of it all and I'm starting to really, really try and move into advocacy work," she said at the time.