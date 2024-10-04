or
'Have You Been Hacked?': Jamie Lee Curtis Leaves Fans 'Confused' After Posting Melania Trump Quote

Composite photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo and quote of Melania Trump, causing many fans to question her political views.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Is Jamie Lee Curtis voting for Donald Trump?

On Thursday, October 3, fans of the Oscar winner, 65, were shocked after she posted a photo of Melania Trump alongside a quote from the former first lady’s upcoming book.

hacked jamie lee curtis fans confused posting melania trump quote
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis fans thought she got hacked after sharing a Melania Trump quote.

“'We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence. This common-sense approach applies to a woman's natural right to make decisions about her own body and health.’ Melania Trump,” the Freaky Friday alum penned.

Many questioned why Jamie Lee shared the message from the controversial political figure.

“I am soops [sic] confused by this post😵‍💫,” one person wrote, as another asked, “Have you been hacked?”

One more pointed out that Jamie Lee likely shared the quote because of how hypocritical the statement is due to Donald’s views on abortion, saying, “I could be wrong, but I think what everyone’s missing is this is sarcasm and irony. That Melania’s quote is as such, while standing in a gaudy, golden palace in front of a desecrated flag. Or Jaime’s hacked 😂.”

hacked jamie lee curtis fans confused posting melania trump quote
Source: MEGA

People dissed Melania Trump for seemingly supporting a woman's right to chose despite her husband's stance on abortion.

Others took aim at Melania, 54, noting how the remark is contradictory to what her hubby stands for.

“So... Melania is voting for Harris,” one user said, referencing Donald’s Democratic rival Kamala Harris, as another joked, “Does her husband know?”

One more added, “I’m totally creeped out. They will say anything to save Trump.”

Following the backlash on the upload, on Friday, October 4, Jamie Lee seemed to declare her political leanings in the 2024 election, as she shared a photo of a billboard that read “Country Over Party,” a slogan often used in support of Harris.

Jamie Lee Curtis

hacked jamie lee curtis fans confused posting melania trump quote
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis has since shared a photo that said 'Country Over Party,' a popular slogan used in supporting Kamala Harris.

Many praised Jamie Lee for her endorsement in the comments section.

“👏👏👏 Voting Blue on everything! 💙💙💙,” someone wrote, while another user added, “For country with Kamala, forward not backwards.”

hacked jamie lee curtis fans confused posting melania trump quote
Source: MEGA

Fans pointed out how the Melania Trump quote seemingly indicated that she should be supporting Kamala Harris in the election.

As OK! previously reported, in Melania’s memoir, she shocked many with her distinctly pro-choice stance, as she wrote a woman’s "fundamental right of individual liberty" gives her the "authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."

"Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?" she continued. "Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

"I have always believed it is critical for people to take care of themselves first," Melania concluded. "It’s a very straightforward concept; in fact, we are all born with a set of fundamental rights, including the right to enjoy our lives."

