Halle Berry, 58, Flaunts Fit Physique in Black Bathing Suit for Christmas: 'Can't Decide If I Want to Be Naughty or Nice'

halle berry
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry stunned in a sleek black swimsuit while celebrating Christmas with boyfriend Van Hunt.

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

Halle Berry knows how to turn up the heat — especially during the holiday season!

The Catwoman star turned to Instagram to show off her festive celebrations with longtime boyfriend Van Hunt. In a sizzling mirror selfie, Berry, 58, flaunted her toned physique in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, which she paired with a hat.

halle berry holidays sexy post
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry wore a sultry bathing suit during her Christmas getaway.

“I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a h--- of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone! 💚 🖤,” she captioned the sultry post.

In another playful snap, the Kidnap alum sported a green oversized The Grinch T-shirt while pouting her lips and showing off her messy, carefree hair.

The holiday vibes continued with a cozy photo of Berry and Hunt snuggled up next to a massive Christmas wreath. Hunt kept it casual in a gray T-shirt and beige bucket hat, while Berry looked gorgeous in a black dress accented by a seashell pendant necklace and sunglasses.

halle berry holidays the grinch shirt
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

The actress wore a Grinch oversized T-shirt in her hotel room.

The rest of the carousel captured their holiday getaway, showcasing serene beach views and a dreamy infinity pool.

The festive post comes just hours after Berry opened up about a transformative experience in her life.

In an interview with Glamour on December 25, The Call star shared her decade-long struggle with perimenopause before finally understanding what was happening to her body at age 54.

“I thought I was going crazy. I had really bad memory loss. I had a hard time concentrating, I flooded my laundry room three times, and I would leave my keys stuck in doorways. I could never find my phone,” Berry admitted. “I was walking into rooms and not remembering why I was there. These were things that were not a part of my makeup before this time period. I started to think, ‘Oh God, am I starting to have early onset dementia? Is something happening to my brain?’”

“When I found out that I was in peri and that none of my doctors had even mentioned this time of life to me, it just got me on fire to get all the information I could about myself, for myself,” Berry added.

halle berry holidays van hunt
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry and Van Hunt shared some cozy holiday moments together.

This newfound knowledge inspired Berry to help other women navigating similar challenges. In January 2025, she’s set to launch Respin, a health and wellness platform designed to support women through their menopause journeys.

“When I realized I was in perimenopause and could put a name to it, I started investigating and doing my own research and reconnaissance. I realized, 'Oh, this is what's been happening to me for a decade.' It was so enlightening,” she said. “I realized if I knew so little [about menopause], I'm sure so many other women have the same little information.”

halle berry holidays infinity pool sunset
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

The couple chose to spend Christmas soaking up the sun at the beach.

Berry has also become an advocate for change as she supports the bipartisan Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act and appears in MasterClass’ first-ever women’s health series, The Magic of Menopause, alongside four medical experts.

“Women need more support, we need more therapies, and we need to be studied. More doctors need to understand it. I realized the menopausal body is only a chapter in medical school for doctors. I mean, how can they help us when they know nothing about it? It's not been made important, and it's just time for that to change. It really has become my life mission,” she explained.

