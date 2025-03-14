Halsey Fires Back at Trolls Who Criticized Her for Posing in a Bra on Social Media: 'I Can't Believe How Angry Everyone Is'
Halsey isn’t letting the haters get to her.
On March 13, the pop star — who has been open about her struggles with body image since giving birth to her son, Ender — shared a series of photos on Instagram. Among them were shots of her rocking bold outfits, including a black push-up bra and thong.
She also shared a close-up shot of herself in the same lingerie, spilling out of her bra.
“dirtbag girl in a dirtbag world ⚝,” she captioned the post.
But as soon as the photos went up, some critics came for her, however, Halsey wasted no time shutting them down.
"I can’t believe how angry everyone is that I wore a push up bra," she fired back on X. "D--- I really still got it like that."
After one fan asked, “Wait who’s angry? The straights?” Halsey quipped, “The body cops.”
The singer — who uses she/they pronouns — also reminded everyone that this wasn’t exactly her riskiest moment as she previously had a sultry appearance on the film MaXXXine.
“Like I didn’t do full frontal on a 100-foot-tall IMAX screen,” they added. “[Be f------- for real.]”
Other photos in the post showed Halsey, who recently released a seductive BDSM-themed music video for her new song “Safeword,” confidently rocking a braless look under a cropped leather jacket paired with matching underwear.
The “Eastside” singer has never been one to hold back when it comes to discussing her physique.
“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about!” Halsey wrote in 2021, alongside an image carousel showcasing their body and stretch marks at different periods postpartum.
“I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes, but this feels important,” she continued.
She went on to emphasize the importance of self-love and acceptance.
“If you’ve been following me because you’re also a parent and you dig what I’m doing, please know I’m in your corner. I will never have my ‘pre baby body back’ no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically,” the “Be Kind” crooner concluded. “That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But in the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard. Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real.”
Despite the backlash, Halsey is keeping her focus on what really matters — her upcoming tour.
The “Control” vocalist is set to hit the road for her For My Last Trick tour, kicking off May 10 at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord in California. The 32-city tour will stop in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and more cities before wrapping up on July 6 at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, Calif.
"My funeral was canceled, so I’m taking the show on the road instead," Halsey teased in an Instagram Reel. “For My Last Trick: The Tour. Sign up for presale access now at https://livemu.sc/halsey.”