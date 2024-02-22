OK Magazine
Hannah Gosselin and Mom Kate Are Back on Speaking Terms After Rough Patch

Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram;mega
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Hannah Gosselin and mom Kate Gosselin are now on better terms after overcoming a few obstacles.

The duo's relationship has been hot and cold ever since the 19-year-old decided to live with her dad, Jon Gosselin, after her parents' divorce, but when Hannah was asked in a new interview if she speaks with her mother, she replied, "Well, yeah. She's my mom."

Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram

Hannah Gosselin revealed she still talks to mom Kate Gosselin.

"We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon," she explained, referring to her boyfriend. "So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."

As OK! reported, the ladies' relationship became fractured after the parents-of-eight's 2009 split, as Kate seemed to harbor some resentment.

Source: mega

Hannah chose to live with dad Jon Gosselin after her parents' divorce.

"Hannah has worked hard to have a relationship with her mother, but sadly, Kate has never treated Hannah well after she went to live with her father," a source spilled.

Despite the tension, Kate did attend Hannah and estranged son Collin's graduation ceremony in 2023, though the matriarch did not speak with Collin or Jon while there.

Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Only two of Jon's eight kids, Hannah and Collin, reside with him in Pennsylvania.

The source said Hannah "has tried to act as a peacemaker between her parents."

"She makes an effort with Kate because she wants some semblance of a family. It’s been really difficult for her. She often feels torn between them."

Meanwhile, Hannah didn't paint her mom in the best light when she appeared in the documentary Dark Side of the 2000s, where Collin and Jon also said that Kate wrongly institutionalized Collin for special needs.

"Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us," Hannah recalled. "I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable, what behavior is not acceptable."

Source: @hannahjgosselin/instagram

Hannah graduated from high school last year.

Regardless of the state of Hannah and Kate's dynamic, the teen "will continue to try to build healthy relationships with her [other] siblings," as older twins Cara and Mady, as well as Hannah's fellow sextuplets, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, live with Kate.

Plus, now that the sextuplets are in college, "her siblings will finally have some space from Kate" and the "opportunity to thrive as brothers and sisters" the source pointed out.

Things between Hannah and her dad are as good as ever, and she even revealed he "gets along" with her boyfriend.

"We have a lot in common, Lennon and I," Jon noted.

"He's very kind," Hannah gushed of her beau. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Hannah.

