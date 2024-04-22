Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Won't Appear in Upcoming Netflix Projects: Report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two upcoming projects debuting on Netflix, but an insider claimed the Sussexes will avoid showing their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, altogether.
“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," the insider told an outlet.
One of the projects the Duke of Sussex is producing will document what occurs at polo matches, but Lady Victoria Hervey thinks it will be another business failure.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
Critics were annoyed with Harry's creative vision and many took to X to share their grievances.
"Nothing is funnier than Prince Harry & Meghan Markle signing a deal with Netflix nearly 4 years ago and just now announcing random shows of Meghan's 'cooking' and Harry's love of polo," one person shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Just tell us you don't know what to do with them and their ever-changing job titles."
"Just as Heart of Invictus flopped, this too shall fail," another added.
"Who's your audience? A small group in the small group of the one-percenters?" one critic questioned.
While Harry documents the polo world, Meghan will work on a cooking show for Netflix. OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duchess of Sussex developing her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Schofield told GB News.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield noted. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."
The Sussexes' tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, broke records for the streaming giant, but their follow-up series failed to attract a comparable audience.
“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster stated.
“That was their only commercial success, with the Harry and Meghan documentary series," Schofield noted. “This is her dipping her toe still in reality TV but also having cameras in her face and being able to push her own products.”
The insider spoke to The Sun.