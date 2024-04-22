Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Won't Appear in Upcoming Netflix Projects: Report

“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," the insider told an outlet.

One of the projects the Duke of Sussex is producing will document what occurs at polo matches, but Lady Victoria Hervey thinks it will be another business failure.

"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.

"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."