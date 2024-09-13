Harry Styles Teased for Wearing 'Nasty A-- Vans' While Sitting Next to 'Vogue' Editor Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week
Hopefully, Anna Wintour didn’t look down!
On Friday, September 13, Harry Styles, 30, was teased after attending the S.S. Daley Fashion Show while wearing Vans sneakers.
Social media clips showed the pop star arriving at the London Fashion Week event while donning a navy jacket, matching pants and a white tank top. The star notably finished the look off with some beat-up sneakers while sitting next to the controversial Vogue editor.
In response to his rare outing, fans of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer shared their opinions on his look.
“Harry Styles sitting beside Anna Wintour with those nasty a-- vans on is so iconic of him really,” one person penned, while another added, “Weird situation but funny.”
“Leave it to Harry Styles to wear Vans at fashion week and make it chic,” a third user wrote.
One individual even noticed how Styles appeared to be nervously shuffling his feet while next to the fashion icon, noting, “I love how Harry Styles can perform in front of 100,000 people and still be a shy baby.”
As OK! previously reported, Styles may have had a right to be on edge sitting next to Wintour, as the 74-year-old recently slammed Naomi Campbell at the Fashion Row’s Fashion Show and Style Awards on September 3.
Since Campbell wasn’t present when Wintour took the stage at the event, Wintour said, “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”
According to TMZ, Wintour was so irritated by Campbell’s tardiness she left the show immediately after her speech.
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- 12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More
- 12 Celebrities Who Aren't That Nice: From Sofía Vergara to Reese Witherspoon and More
Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr, then welcomed Campbell to the stage, where the model hit back at Wintour.
“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem. Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out. It wasn’t my choice to have the other woman,” she said, referencing Wintour.
“I’d much rather have this,” she noted while pointing to Nasr.
Despite the tension, Campbell still gave Wintour a shout-out.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here,” the 54-year-old said. “So thank you, Anna Wintour, for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot."
“And so, I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also," she finished.