Liam Payne's Buenos Aires Destroyed Hotel Room Filled With Drug Paraphernalia After Singer's Tragic Death
Investigators found drug paraphernalia in Liam Payne’s Buenos Aires hotel room after his tragic passing on Wednesday, October 16.
After the One Direction singer, 31, fell from his hotel room balcony to his death, photographs from the scene revealed the CasaSur Palermo Hotel suite had a smashed television, a half-empty champagne glass, aluminum foil and powder scattered about.
The images reported by Argentinian news source La Nacion also showed an empty soap package, a burning candle and more white powder. Additionally, wax and burnt foil were seen in the bathtub.
The musician was pronounced dead by Argentinian authorities on Wednesday, October 16. The Buenos Aires police said the fall caused “extremely serious injuries,” and Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti declared Payne had fractured his skull.
The Security Ministry of the Buenos Aires municipality, Pablo Policicchio, shared that the pop star had “thrown himself from the balcony of his room.” Before his death, police were called to the hotel because of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Policicchio added. Payne reportedly was seen smashing his laptop and returning to his room moments before the fall.
As OK! previously reported, though Payne’s cause of death has yet to be determined, he has spoken about experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past.
In 2021, on the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, he shared how he experienced depression during the height of One Direction’s fame.
“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be,” he confessed. “Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it... There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that, I was like, 'Right, I need to fix myself.'”
In 2019, he spoke with Men's Health Australia about the pressure he felt in the spotlight.
“It’s difficult when you have the level of fame that we had in the band,” he expressed. “There have been a lot of people in trouble with mental health that aren’t really getting the help that they need ... You know what the traps are, and if you are lucky enough, like me, to be able to get out of that scenario and back into a sense of normality, then you know it’s a bit different.”
Payne also opened up about using alcohol to cope with his emotions.
“I was [drunk] quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on,” he revealed. “I mean, it was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic.”
In 2023, Payne noted on YouTube that he had been sober for six months.
“I was watching this beautiful symphony, I was having a drink, and I thought, 'You know what? This isn't really serving me at all,'” he said, recalling a moment at Hans Zimmer's concert in January 2023. “I just kind of feel like I've got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me. I just feel like I've got more of a handle on it.”
Payne admitted he had gone to rehab to seek help and hoped to turn his life around.
“It's good to be in this position. I definitely don't need those things anymore. The party's over,” he reflected.