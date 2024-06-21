'Hawaii Five-0' Star Taylor Wily Dead at Age 56 — Tributes Pour in After Actor's 'Devastating' Passing
Taylor Wily — best known for his starring role in Hawaii Five-0 — has unexpectedly died at age 56.
A local news outlet in Hawaii confirmed the actor passed away on Thursday, June 20, however, no further details have been revealed regarding the cause of his death at this time.
Wily portrayed the character of Kamekona on the beloved CBS drama for 10 seasons. He starred in 171 episodes between 2010 and 2020.
The Honolulu native — whose real name was Teila Tuli — later reprised his role for seven episodes of the show's 2018 spin-off, Magnum P.I.
Following news of Wily’s passing, Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. executive producer Peter Lenkov took to Instagram to express his distraught thoughts.
"I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo seemingly on set, as Lenkov had a headset resting around his neck, while Tily smiled and gave a thumbs up to the camera.
A few hours later, Lenkov followed up with a video compilation featuring his favorite moments with the late actor, as well as a lengthier message.
"T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life," the renowned film writer, 60, admitted in the post's caption.
Lenkov continued: "You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother. PS: When we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1. Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together."
Dennis Chun, who portrayed Sgt. Duke Lukela in Hawaii Five-0, also shared a tribute for Wily after learning his costar had died.
"Laura and I are heart broken to learn of the passing of Taylor Wily," he expressed alongside a photo of him and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor. "He was not just a great talent but he was a giant of man."
Chun continued: "His aloha and heart always made sharing a scene with him such a joy. It was an honor to not only work with him but also to call him friend. Rest well Taylor. Hawaii and I weep tonight. Aloha Taylor until we meet again."
Fans also mourned the loss of Wily, with one stating, "oh no. This makes me so sad to see💔 He was awesome! 😢," and another noting, "completely devastating news to hear from a massive Hawaii 5-0 fan. RIP 🌺."
A third supporter exclaimed: "Ooohhh nooooo!!!! What happened? This is so heartbreaking! He was so amazing and such a joy to watch him play his character! He truly worked his way into all of our hearts! This is such sad news! Sending so much love and prayers to you and his family. 🙏🤍🙏."
KITV 4 Island News confirmed Wily's death.