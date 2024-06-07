OK Magazine
Princess Beatrice's Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo's Cause of Death Revealed

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 7 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo's cause of death has been revealed a couple of months after he overdosed in a Miami hotel room.

According to the autopsy report, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, Liuzzo tested positive for ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a new depressant called bromazolam. Liuzzo, who was 41 at the time of his death, succumbed to “acute combined drug toxicity,” the autopsy stated.

Source: mega

Princess Beatrice has yet to speak about the situation.

"Police found Liuzzo after being called to a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3:22 p.m. on February 7," Officer Michael Vega, who works for the Miami Police Department, previously revealed.

"The time of death was given as 3:34 p.m. The cause has not been disclosed due to Florida records law," he continued. “It was investigated as an overdose death. The investigation is open and ongoing.”

Liuzzo, who was from Woodbury, N.Y., dated the royal, 35, when she was 17 and he was 24. The funeral was held in Long Island on February 16.

Beatrice has yet to speak out about the tragic situation.

Source: mega

Princess Beatrice dated her ex when she was 17 and he was 24.

The former flames' relationship attracted media attention after her went on a skiing trip with Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and other members of the royal family in Switzerland.

At the time, the pair's age gap was pointed out, but Fergie defended her daughter at the time.

“We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo,” she said.

The couple later split in 2006, but it was later revealed Liuzzo was charged with manslaughter for the death of a fellow student at the College of the Holy Cross in 2002. His charge was later reduced to assault and battery, in addition to having to partake in 100 hours of community service.

Source: mega

Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“It was a stupid fist fight and if I had gone to trial, my lawyers were certain I’d have been found innocent," Liuzzo said about the incident.

“But if it came out that me and Bea were dating, it wouldn’t be good for her image or Sarah’s so everyone was trying to keep our relationship a secret," he noted.

Source: mega

The royal's ex was 41 years old.

According to Liuzzo's inner circle, he was "not doing great" before he died, as he “loved to party and to gamble.”

“It was a very fast lifestyle and we all feared it would catch up with him eventually,” the friend noted. “He was always borrowing money to pay off old loans. It became a vicious cycle.”

