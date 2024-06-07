Princess Beatrice's Ex-Boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo's Cause of Death Revealed

"Police found Liuzzo after being called to a room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel at 3:22 p.m. on February 7," Officer Michael Vega, who works for the Miami Police Department, previously revealed.

"The time of death was given as 3:34 p.m. The cause has not been disclosed due to Florida records law," he continued. “It was investigated as an overdose death. The investigation is open and ongoing.”

Liuzzo, who was from Woodbury, N.Y., dated the royal, 35, when she was 17 and he was 24. The funeral was held in Long Island on February 16.

Beatrice has yet to speak out about the tragic situation.