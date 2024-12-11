Heather Rae El Moussa Admits She Was 'So Drunk' at Sean 'Diddy' Combs Party She Peed Outside in Resurfaced Clip
Heather Rae El Moussa is one of many celebrities who have been guests at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild parties.
A resurfaced clip from Season 2 of Selling Sunset revealed the cast playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" at a bachelorette party. El Moussa was asked if she'd ever used the bathroom in a "ridiculously public place" when she admitted to peeing outside of one of the disgraced music producer's famed events.
"I was so drunk … and leaving, I couldn’t hold it so I squatted down and my girlfriends held me up and I just peed," she said in the clip. "I was 26 and I had no underwear on. My girlfriends took a picture and it is fully out."
El Moussa then quipped she was a "fun drunk."
Khloé Kardashian also described a scandalous Diddy party in a resurfaced 2014 clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"I got on a plane at 5:30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked," she told her sister Kourtney Kardashian. "You would have loved it."
As OK! previously reported, Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided earlier this year in connection with a federal trafficking investigation. Drugs, weapons and thousands of bottles of lube and baby oil were reportedly found at the homes. Federal agents also confiscated electronic devices.
On September 16, the hip hop artist was arrested. The next day, he was charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was specifically accused of abusing and coercing others to "fulfill his sexual desires" on video for his "Freak Offs" — which were described as s-- parties that sometimes took place over the course of days and often involved s-- workers.
Combs' legal team has repeatedly requested their client be released on $50 million bond to await trial on in-home detention, but he's been denied on the grounds that he is a potential "danger" to the public and a flight risk.
Aside from his legal charges, he's also been accused of rape and other forms of sexual assault by multiple men and women in various civil suits that have been filed since his incarceration.
His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.