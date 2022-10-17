Hoda Kotb's Daughters Snuggle Up To Her Sister, Hala, In Birthday Tribute Photo
Despite her jam-packed schedule, Hoda Kotb always makes time for family!
At around 5 a.m. ET on Monday, October 17, the star took to Instagram to make an honorary post for her sister, Hala Kotb, who was celebrating her birthday.
"Happy bday to the best aunt and even better sister!!!" she captioned the post, which was a photo of Hala embracing Hoda's two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 2.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that the mom-of-two, 58, emotionally discussed her parenthood journey on an episode of Today, a chat that was spurred by 48-year-old Hilary Swank's announcement that she was pregnant with twins.
Like the Alaska Daily actress, Kotb didn't become a mom until later in life.
"Some people are planners and I totally get it. But life is funny, it doesn't care what your dumb plan is," the TV star noted. "I think I always assumed it, so I didn't plan for it. I just knew that was part of me. I don't know that I thought, 'Well I better hurry.' I just always assumed it was happening."
Though Hoda and Joel Schiffman, 64, ended their engagement this past January, they've had no problems when it comes to coparenting.
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday. We switch each week," she said in an interview over the summer. "He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad."
"We're very open about fixing things so that everybody's needs are being met," the author added. "He's a great dad — but I also know I'm on the right road." That road could include expanding her family, something she was in the midst of doing before the pandemic forced her to press pause.
Still, she revealed adopting a third child is "definitely in the universe for me."
"I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space," the broadcast journalist shared. "Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."