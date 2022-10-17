Hoda Kotb's Daughters Snuggle Up To Her Sister, Hala, In Birthday Tribute Photo

"Happy bday to the best aunt and even better sister!!!" she captioned the post, which was a photo of Hala embracing Hoda's two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 2.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that the mom-of-two, 58, emotionally discussed her parenthood journey on an episode of Today, a chat that was spurred by 48-year-old Hilary Swank's announcement that she was pregnant with twins.