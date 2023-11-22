'You Go Girlfriends!’: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Get Fans Excited After Announcing Upcoming Christmas Song

"I mean, I knew I adored her, but I wrote her when she came back and I said, 'I don't even know if you know, how much you impact my life,'" she continued of Kotb.

"I think she said it best. She said, 'You know, it's a Monday and then it's an ordinary day, and things can change in a second.' And I am just so grateful that I have a partner in television that appreciates every single moment, and encourages me to do the same," Hager added.

The former first daughter — who shares Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Chase Hager — expressed how seeing Kotb go through such a difficult time with her child made her gain a new perspective on life.