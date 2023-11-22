'You Go Girlfriends!’: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Get Fans Excited After Announcing Upcoming Christmas Song
Watch out, Mariah Carey — Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are dropping a holiday track!
During the political offspring's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hager, 41, announced she and the news anchor, 59, would be releasing a song called "A Carefree Christmas" together.
"We have a holiday single dropping, and I just felt like I had to get into the mood," she spilled about the tune. "It’s gonna be really something."
"Get excited! Hoda and Jenna’s Christmas single is coming next week!" the caption read under a video of the announcement shared on Instagram.
"That’s awesome, a Hoda and Jenna Christmas single!! 😊," one fan commented below the clip.
"You GO, girlfriends!" another excited person penned about the upcoming collaboration between the ladies.
Another admirer even pointed out how thrilled Jimmy Fallon seemed by the idea, adding, "I can’t wait and Jimmy’s reaction was priceless!"
The hilarious project is a fun way to end a challenging year after the I've Loved You Since Forever author's youngest daughter, Hope, endured a health battle that sidelined Kotb from her job for several weeks.
"Hoda makes my life full," the Sisters First author said of her partner in crime while she was absent from the show. "And it's so interesting, but you don't really know until somebody's kind of gone, unexpectedly, how much you depend on them."
"I mean, I knew I adored her, but I wrote her when she came back and I said, 'I don't even know if you know, how much you impact my life,'" she continued of Kotb.
"I think she said it best. She said, 'You know, it's a Monday and then it's an ordinary day, and things can change in a second.' And I am just so grateful that I have a partner in television that appreciates every single moment, and encourages me to do the same," Hager added.
The former first daughter — who shares Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Chase Hager — expressed how seeing Kotb go through such a difficult time with her child made her gain a new perspective on life.
"I have these three precious children who mean everything to me. So, it's nice that we both have our priorities in check. I feel like sometimes in New York City, things can get crazy, and your world can become too fast, and it sort of slowed everything down and reminded us what's important," she explained.