Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Only a Sports Bra in New Selfies
Kylie Jenner is showing off her toned body!
On Saturday, August 31, the brunette beauty, 27, shared two selfies on her Instagram Story, where she had her flat stomach on display.
In one image, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — wore a black sports bra and gray mini shorts as she posed for the camera. The star appeared to have a full face of makeup on for the sultry snap.
In her other selfie, the celeb stunned in some baggy white jeans and a yellow top as she pouted in the mirror.
As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star’s stripped-down uploads came after reports claimed the millionaire always has two nannies on rotation to take care of her kiddos.
"The nannies work 12-hour shifts," a source alleged. "They have hardly any work-life balance. It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat. She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!"
Jenner has previously reflected on how tough it was to be a young mother.
"I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. "Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace."
Jenner added: "But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: 'You aren't that young.' I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I'd already been working for ten years. It didn't hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”
She noted how taking care of her tots made her miss out on many experiences people her age normally have.
"I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’, that I have children," she said. "Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age... I don’t think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro."
Despite the FOMO, Jenner knows having kids was the right decision for her.
"No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally," the businesswoman, who is dating actor Timothée Chalamet, expressed. "They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources."