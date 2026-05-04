EXCLUSIVE How British Royal Family Have Owned Michael Jackson-Style Menagerie of Exotic Pets Source: MEGA How the British royal family started owning a menagerie of exotic pets like Michael Jackson. Aaron Tinney May 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles is widely known as a dog owner.

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According to royal author Brian Hoey, the King has a strong aversion to cats dating back to childhood. Hoey wrote Charles "cannot bear" to touch them, adding a kitten gifted by his sister Princess Margaret at her death was rejected "on sight." While dogs remain central to royal life, insiders say the family's broader history with animals reflects a more unusual pattern of ownership. One source familiar with royal traditions said: "There has always been a sense that the royal household's relationship with animals goes far beyond typical pet ownership – at various points it has bordered on the kind of eclectic collection more often associated with private menageries than domestic life."

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Source: MEGA King Charles has a strong aversion to cats.

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate own an English cocker spaniel.

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Meanwhile, smaller pets such as rabbits, hamsters and birds have also featured in royal households, reflecting a broader culture of animal companionship. Despite this diversity, cats have remained largely absent from royal residences in modern times. While Queen Victoria, who died at age 81, was known to keep Persian cats, and Prince Michael of Kent and his wife favor Burmese and Siamese breeds, feline ownership is otherwise rare among senior royals. The royal family's relationship with animals also carries controversy. In 2002, Anne became the first senior royal to receive a criminal conviction after one of her bull terriers attacked two children.

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