'He's Slowly Declining': 'Mentally Ill' Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming Kamala Harris Wants to 'Bring Back the Draft' at Nevada Rally
Donald Trump is spreading more misinformation.
After a clip of the former president’s Friday, September 13, rally in Las Vegas, Nev., went viral, many users questioned the 78-year-old’s mental acuity after falsely claiming Kamala Harris wants to reinstate the draft.
“Trump: 'She has already talked about bringing back the draft. She wants to bring back the draft and draft your child and put them in a war,'” the social media captioned the clip of Trump rambling at his podium.
After the footage circulated, many people left comments about the 2024 presidential candidate’s remarks regarding his Democratic rival, 59.
“None of this is true,” one person wrote, while another added, “And to think they can't understand why Trump needed to be fact-checked. He literally just makes it all up as he goes.”
A third person pointed out, “He’s slowly declining,” as a fourth noted, “He’s mentally ill and desperate.”
One more user ranted, “He’s throwing every lie he can come up with, hoping that something — anything — will disrupt VP Harris’ incredible momentum. It’s not working for him and at this point, he reeks of desperation and rancid cabbage soup.”
The father-of-five’s comments about Harris come after he was repeatedly fact-checked during ABC’s September 10 debate against the two candidates.
As OK! previously reported, in addition to being bashed for his inaccurate claims, Trump has also made headlines for his alleged affair with right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.
The speculation began on Wednesday, September 11, when Loomer was seen accompanying Trump to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in NYC.
Following her appearance, photos of the duo getting cozy surfaced, including a snap where the married politician had his arm around Loomer’s waist.
Many began to allege Trump is cheating on his wife, Melania Trump, with Loomer.
"Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on the plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Philly. Next A.M. she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife," one person shared.
"How do you think Evangelicals and MAGA Christians will justify Laura Loomer's new role in Trump's campaign?" a second user quipped, as a third stated, "She's more happy to be around him than Melania... Weird. Reminds me of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.”
Trump’s closeness to Loomer was even discussed on the Friday, September 13, episode of All In, where MSNBC host and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele criticized Trump for being buddy-buddy with the 31-year-old.
“Donald Trump has these people around him, not because he’s seeking advice from them, not because they’re offering any particular intellectual insight, but because they affirm his worst instincts,” Steele said. “They affirm his bad judgment. They tell him what they want. You showed that picture of Loomer sitting, standing up under Donald Trump.”
“The first question that crossed my mind was, where the h--- is Melania?! That’s a little too close for a pic. But it’s that kind of closeness that Donald Trump likes,” he noted.