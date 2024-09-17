or
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at J.D. Vance After He Blames Democrat 'Rhetoric' for Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump

Split photo of Whoopi Goldberg and J.D. Vance
Source: @THEVIEW/X;MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg hit back at J.D. Vance's comments on the September 17 episode of 'The View.'

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg slammed J.D. Vance after he urged Democrats to "tone down" the way they speak about Donald Trump during a Monday, September 16, campaign event, following a second attempt on the controversial politician's life.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg claimed it was "insanity" he believed Democrats were responsible considering the way that the embattled ex-prez speaks.

whoopi goldberg slams jd vance rhetoric assassination attempt trump
Source: @THEVIEW/X

Whoopi Goldberg claimed Donald Trump has been 'inciting violence' since 2016.

"I mean, he [Trump] has been inciting violence since 2016," Goldberg said. "Telling them to beat up hecklers, threatening to shoot looters and migrants."

"I don’t remember Bill Clinton [doing that] when [the White House] was sprayed by 29 shots," she continued. "I don’t remember [Barack] Obama blaming opponents when his White House was shot up in 2011."

whoopi goldberg slams jd vance rhetoric assassination attempt trump
Source: @THEVIEW/X

Whoopi Goldberg said Donald Trump was alive because the Secret Service did their jobs.

Goldberg then invited Vance to "really take a look in a mirror" and study the reflection.

"One of the reasons that everybody has survived is because the Secret Service has been doing their job," she added. "Let’s start with that. So, quit blaming folks."

whoopi goldberg slams jd vance rhetoric assassination attempt trump
Source: @THEVIEW/X

Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against J.D. Vance during previous episode of 'The View.'

At the Monday rally, Vance also claimed the difference between Democrats and Republicans is that "no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump."

whoopi goldberg slams jd vance rhetoric assassination attempt trump
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance implied Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were responsible for the attempts on Donald Trump's life.

Vance not only repeated the sentiments at a Tuesday rally in Michigan, he blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris for the death of the man who was shot in the first assassination attempt against Trump.

"Don’t lecture Donald Trump about softening his rhetoric after two people tried to kill him — it’s ridiculous!" he exclaimed. "Tell Kamala Harris, tell Joe Biden, tell all of her surrogates who are saying things like ‘Donald Trump needs to be eliminated,’ they need to cut that c--- out or they’re going to get somebody hurt. In fact, they already did get somebody hurt. Corey Comperatore lost his life."

Source: OK!

This comes after Trump made similar comments about Harris and Biden being directly responsible for the recent attempt on his life.

"Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out," he said at the time.

