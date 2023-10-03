Newly Single Hugh Jackman Isn't Ready to Date After Shocking Divorce From Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman isn't ready to put himself back on the market just yet.
Despite recent rumors circulating that The Greatest Showman star was already looking to make a move in the dating department, a source insisted it is way to soon for Jackman to even think about a potential new relationship after separating from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, last month.
Radar Online confirmed with a source that there is absolutely "no truth" to claims Jackman was single and ready to mingle, as the insider noted he really isn't interested in dating anyone right now.
The Logan actor is certainly not ready for a relationship after only recently calling it quits on his marriage after almost 3 decades.
Details about Jackman's lack-of-dating life come after an alleged friend of the 54-year-old falsely claimed "finding love again" was one of The Wolverine star's "biggest priorities," according to another news publication.
"Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He’s such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye," the pal claimed, noting how lucky the A-list actor is to enter the dating world during a time where there is an abundance of single Hollywood stars.
"There’s everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Sofía Vergara, even Reese [Witherspoon] and Charlize [Theron]," the source quipped, jokingly name-dropping some of the most famed actresses on the market. "There’s a freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him."
While it doesn't seem as though Jackman is completely closed off to finding love in the future, he currently remains focused on being the best father to his and Furness' two children — Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.
The estranged husband and wife had waited until their daughter legally became an adult before making the decision to separate in an effort to amicably split without a need for any custody agreements, the second insider noted.
Jackman and Furness broke news about their breakup in a shocking joint statement hardly anyone saw coming, as OK! previously reported.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," Jackman and the Shame actress' Friday, September 15, message read.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," they continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the former couple concluded before signing off, seemingly for one last time, as "Deb and Hugh Jackman."
