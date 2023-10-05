Hugh Jackman Working on 'Honest' Memoir Filled With 'Big Bombshells' Following Split From Deborra-Lee Furness

Despite Jackman and Furness being ready to start a new chapter without each other, the heartache over the split has yet to let up. "Their lives were so interwoven, so it's an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances," the source spilled. "The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement."

The exes — who share children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — confirmed in a Friday, September 15, statement that they were going their separate ways. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they explained.