Hugh Jackman Working on 'Honest' Memoir Filled With 'Big Bombshells' Following Split From Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman will be spilling his heart out in a new memoir.
According to insiders close to The Greatest Showman star, 54, Jackman has been working on a tell-all about his life and relationships following his shocking split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, last month.
"Hugh is currently working on a memoir," the source claimed of the upcoming project. "He is in the early stages of writing it."
"Hugh's choosing to [write this book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce, and this book is the first step," the insider said of what the juicy read will cover.
The highly anticipated memoir will surely shock fans, as the insider promised a news outlet that "big bombshells" are set to be revealed. "The content will be Hugh speaking about his life," the source claimed. "He'll be opening up about his life like never before. It's been very healing for him."
The creative endeavor from The Music Man star comes as he continues to navigate the end of his nearly three-decade romance with the actress, 67. "There was no drama or fighting — not that anyone is aware of, anyway. Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends," an insider close to the former couple explained.
Despite Jackman and Furness being ready to start a new chapter without each other, the heartache over the split has yet to let up. "Their lives were so interwoven, so it's an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances," the source spilled. "The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement."
The exes — who share children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18 — confirmed in a Friday, September 15, statement that they were going their separate ways. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they explained.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," Jackman and Furness continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."
