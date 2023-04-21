Biden Administration Official 'Played A Role' In Smearing Hunter Biden Laptop Leaks, Ex-CIA Member Claims

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly helped discredit Hunter Biden's shocking laptop leaks while he was still working as a senior campaign official for Joe Biden, according to an ex-intelligence agent.

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell testified to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees that Blinken was the "impetus" of a 2020 letter signed by at least 50 then-current and former intelligence officials implying "the Russians are involved" in the First Son's "email issue."