Biden Administration Official 'Played A Role' In Smearing Hunter Biden Laptop Leaks, Ex-CIA Member Claims
Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly helped discredit Hunter Biden's shocking laptop leaks while he was still working as a senior campaign official for Joe Biden, according to an ex-intelligence agent.
Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell testified to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees that Blinken was the "impetus" of a 2020 letter signed by at least 50 then-current and former intelligence officials implying "the Russians are involved" in the First Son's "email issue."
Morell confessed he initially planned the public statement in an effort to "help Vice President Biden ... because I wanted him to win the election."
However, he did not consider the idea of the signed document until the now-Secretary of State spoke to him via phone call and "triggered ... that intent" to write the letter.
On Thursday, April 20, House Judiciary Committee Chairmen Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, informed Blinken that they were "conducting oversight of federal law-enforcement and intelligence matters within our respective jurisdictions" concerning the alleged cover up.
"We are examining that public statement signed by 51 former intelligence officials that falsely discredited a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation," they wrote in the letter. "As part of our oversight, we have learned that you played a role in the inception of this statement while serving as a Biden campaign advisor, and we therefore request your assistance with our oversight."
- 'Corrupt' Biden Family Faces Social Media Backlash After Hunter Biden Whistleblower Accuses Them Of Helping 'Cover Up' Alleged Crimes
- President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities Questioned After Son Hunter Biden Steps In To Clarify Child's Remark In Ireland
- President Joe Biden Whisks Embattled Son Hunter Away To Ireland As Legal Drama Mounts
Jordan and Turner further stated "it is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election."
They also claimed that while they recognized the intelligence officials involved all had an "unquestioned right to free speech," their credentials "lent weight" to their story and implied they were privy to "specialized information unavailable to other Americans."
"This concerted effort to minimize and suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about the Biden family was a grave disservice to all American citizens’ informed participation in our democracy," they concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
New York Post reported Morell's testimony.