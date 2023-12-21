Stormy Daniels Interested in Spending Quality Time With Hunter Biden: 'He Seems Like He'd Be Fun to Party With!'

"If I was invited, I wouldn't say no — but would anybody? I mean, I want to check out the White House. But no, I don't know anybody in there. I've had no communications. Although — oh God, here I go again, I'm going to get myself in trouble — Hunter seems like he'd be fun to party with!" the 44-year-old star said in a new interview.

Daniels' remarks come in the wake of the first son's ongoing legal issues regarding his laptop and complicated personal life.

Last year, Biden's amateur p--- videos, including a foot-fetish tape, were leaked, along with documents from his abandoned laptop that linked his father to foreign business dealings in China and Ukraine.

In 2018, Hunter also fathered a child with an exotic dancer while dating his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie Biden.