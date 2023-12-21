OK Magazine
Stormy Daniels Interested in Spending Quality Time With Hunter Biden: 'He Seems Like He'd Be Fun to Party With!'

Source: MEGA
Dec. 21 2023

Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with former President Donald Trump, expressed her interest in partying with President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, shared that she would readily accept an invitation to the White House and considers Hunter to be a fun party companion.

Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels said she would party with Hunter Biden.

"If I was invited, I wouldn't say no — but would anybody? I mean, I want to check out the White House. But no, I don't know anybody in there. I've had no communications. Although — oh God, here I go again, I'm going to get myself in trouble — Hunter seems like he'd be fun to party with!" the 44-year-old star said in a new interview.

Daniels' remarks come in the wake of the first son's ongoing legal issues regarding his laptop and complicated personal life.

Last year, Biden's amateur p--- videos, including a foot-fetish tape, were leaked, along with documents from his abandoned laptop that linked his father to foreign business dealings in China and Ukraine.

In 2018, Hunter also fathered a child with an exotic dancer while dating his late brother Beau's widow, Hallie Biden.

Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has been in a lot of trouble over the past few months.

Despite these scandals, Stormy defended Hunter, who claims to have overcome substance abuse issues. He is now married to his second wife, Melissa Cohen, after their nuptials in 2019.

Stormy commented, "Everybody's like, 'Oh my God, he didn't pay his taxes, he used [his money] on hookers and blow.' I'm like, 'Like you wouldn't do the exact same thing if you thought you could get away with it.'"

Hunter is facing federal tax charges in Los Angeles and gun charges in Delaware.

In July, he walked away from a probation-only plea deal because he demanded courtroom assurances of immunity for past conduct, potentially including violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which could implicate his father.

Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels defended Hunter Biden's actions.

President Biden's interactions with foreign benefactors of Hunter and his brother James Biden are currently under scrutiny in a House impeachment inquiry.

The allegations suggest that the president may have been involved in improper business dealings.

Source: OK!

Stormy claimed to have had an affair with Donald in 2006 before he became president.

Although Donald denies the tryst, he paid Stormy $130,000 in 2016 to keep her claim private. This payment is now part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against the businessman, accusing him of falsifying business records.

Page Six spoke to Stormy.

