Joe Biden Called Out for Wearing Sneakers on the Job: 'Laces or Velcro?'
On the network's midday panel show Outnumbered, co-host Dagen McDowell took time to severely bash the father-of-four on his appearance.
"Well, I made a joke last night on Hannity, those shoes—my father will be 87 in a week—and to a man of that generation wearing those shoes, particularly as commander-in-chief in public, when you're going on, this is formal business," McDowell began. "That's the equivalent of wearing your bedroom slippers outside. That's like wearing a Speedo and flip-flops to a funeral!"
McDowell then claimed that the "elitist snobs in the White House are blithely lying" to the public "because they think we're stupid" regarding the condition of Biden's health.
"We've cared for elderly parents and relatives, and we can look at this man and see what's going on," McDowell continued. "We know dementia, we know age, we know Alzheimer's when we see it. And we look at Joe Biden and think, we would not let him drive our car in an empty church parking lot. We know what's happening with him. It's sad, but distressing."
Following the story about the Democrat's choice of footwear, conservative commentator Jesse Watters quipped that Biden was "having to slip into something more comfy" due to his old age.
"Maybe RFK Jr. should start wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and baggy basketball shorts. Maybe then they will take him seriously," a viewer joked about the longshot 2024 presidential candidate.
After Biden's attire went public, Twitter users took to the platform to diss the politician.
"Why is Joe Biden wearing sneakers on a plane? Are his handlers afraid he is going to trip or something?" one person penned, seemingly alluding to the near stumbles Biden's had on some stairs as of late.
"He's 80 of all the stuff he has done this is the least of our issues," another person said in the former senator's defense.
"Looks like Sketchers Slip-Ins. You don't even need to bend over to put these on," a third user pointed out, while a fourth asked, "Laces or Velcro?"
"THE HORROR! Fox News catches Joe Biden wearing sneakers," a fifth sarcastically wrote.