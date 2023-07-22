Joe Biden Labeled a 'Nut Case' After He Jokingly Declared 'I Am the AI' During Recent Speech
Joe Biden slammed again!
On Friday, July 21, the President of the United States made a speech discussing the need for regulation on artificial intelligence, where he jokingly stated, "I am the AI."
"If any of you think I'm Abe Lincoln, blame it on the AI," the 80-year-old said before warning that unregulated AI could pose a threat "to our democracy."
The commander-in-chief added that he had began trying to place rules on the upcoming technology by signing an order in February that would not allow AI to "discriminate" based on race.
"We must be clear-eyed and vigilant about the threats emerging technologies can pose — don't have to — but can pose to our democracy and our values," he continued. "Companies have agreed to find ways for AI to help meet society's greatest challenges, from cancer to climate change, and invest in education and new jobs to help students and workers prosper from the opportunities, and there are enormous opportunities of AI."
"In the weeks ahead, I’m gonna continue to take executive action to help America lead the way toward responsible innovation," the politician promised. "And we're gonna work with both parties to develop appropriate legislation and regulation."
He then added that the U.S. would "lead — work with our allies and partners on a common international framework to govern the development of AI."
While Biden explained a lot in his speech, the public focused on his silly statement claiming he was AI.
"The man is a nut case," one Twitter user wrote in response to a clip, while a second person said, "Biden's artificial alright, but he's certainly not intelligent."
"Freudian slip," a third person suggested.
Another alluded that the older politician may be experiencing memory loss, saying, "Only if AI stands for Alzheimer's Intelligence."
"A I with a powerful sniffer attachment," a fifth user penned, referencing the clips of Biden allegedly smelling children's hair.
As OK! previously reported, this statement comes on the heels of concern for the father-of-four's health following many slip ups in his recent speeches.
In a video clip from his appearance in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20, Biden looked lost as he tried to exit the stage.
"A confused Joe Biden wraps up his speech in Philadelphia, immediately asks for directions off the stage," the caption read.